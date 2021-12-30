Watch a video of a woman’s crazy dance at a wedding

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 03:59 pm
woman’s crazy dance

woman’s crazy dance

On social media, videos about marriage continue to make the rounds. Apart from the bride and groom, the baraati dances are also quite popular at weddings. Even though they don’t know how to dance, some people feel so energetic when music is played that they dance crazily, taking over social media.

Now, in this clip, a video of a dance-related to marriage has surfaced, in which a woman is dancing in a different style, surprising everyone in the room. The video is already doing the rounds on social media platforms as well.

Read more: Nora Fatehi’s Latest Belly Dance Video Goes Viral On Internet

Some individuals can be seen dancing at the wedding in the short viral video, which was published by the Instagram page @69.flix. Meanwhile, a woman jumped onto the dance floor and began performing multiple dance moves. In the background, Hrithik Roshan’s iconic song ‘Bang Bang’ can be heard.

People in the audience started cheering for the woman after seeing her crazy dance.

Here’s the link to the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 69Flix (@69.flix)

Read More

16 mins ago
New year 2022 events in Karachi - Parties, Fireworks & Celebration on New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve 2022 is going to be a different one, but...
27 mins ago
Watch the Gulab Jamun Samosa takes the internet by storm

We've all seen food experiments this year that have either shocked or...
2 hours ago
Bride’s dance to the Chaka Chak song along with her sister

In this clip, the two women are seen dancing magnificently at a...
3 hours ago
Watch a video of a foodie bride enjoying ‘Pani Puri’ at her wedding

After the wedding ceremony is over, a newlywed bride is seen enjoying...
1 day ago
Watch: A baby goat with a human-like face is born in Assam

A goat in Assam's Cachar district gave birth to a human-like baby,...
1 day ago
Watch the Queen's guardsman viral video reacted by netizens

While on duty around the Tower of London, a Queen's Guardsman accidentally...