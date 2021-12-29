Watch; Malaika Arora shares a recap of her 2021 & it also includes BF Arjun Kapoor
Fashion icon Malaika Arora is a diva who is famous for her fashion sense. Her outfits are always on point. She never fails to understand the assignment well.
Malaika shared a sneak peek of her 2021 moments on Instagram. Following the trend, the video has 12 pictures marked for the months.
The actress is looking sizzling hot in all the pictures making her a timeless beauty.
The diva is not only an inspiration for the industry newbie actresses but also for the fashion bloggers.
However, in one of the pictures, she is also seen with her bae Arjun Kapoor, which clearly shows how perfect 2021 has been for her.
The video received love from the fans as soon as it was posted on social media. One of the fans wrote, “So Awesome Queen.”
Malaika Arora’s beau and actor Arjun Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. Earlier the couple went to spend quality time in the Maldives for a vacation.
