Watch: Top 5 Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram Reels that went viral in 2021

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Dec, 2021. 12:26 am
In the year 2021, a slew of Instagram trends took the Internet by storm and actress Madhuri Dixit jumped on almost every viral trend especially ones that included even a bit of the dancing for which she is famed and nailed it.

Let’s take a look at the top five Madhuri Dixit Instagram Reels videos that went viral as the year draws to a close.

The popular iPhone lock screen trend challenge needs to be at the top of the list. Despite the fact that she didn’t do any of Dixit’s famous dances, she nailed this trend. The video has been seen over 106 million times.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

This Bollywood beauty also showed off her moves to the classic song Lazy Lad from the film Ghanchakkar, which has been making waves on social media

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

She shakes a leg to the “it has pockets” trend in this video. Because pockets in dresses are not very frequent, this trend demonstrated how happy women get when they have pockets in their dresses

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri danced to Meghan Trainor’s song Me Too as well. The ever-glam diva made a point of doing a lot of the hook dances that are now trending on Instagram She also added some of her own iconic steps to the choreography.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Viewers can observe how she polished the popular “Are you okay?” trend that involved quick movements and a sure talent.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

