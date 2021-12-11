Weekly inflation continues downward trend: Farrukh Habib
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that prices of edible items were declining in the third consecutive week that ended on December 9 as compared to the same period last year.
In a tweet, he said the price of tomato price was reduced by 13.37 per cent, chicken by 10.59 per cent, potato by 4.48 per cent, LPG price fell by 2.96 per cent, sugar by 1.03 per cent, jaggery by 0.51 per cent, flour by 0.46 per cent, mustard oil by 0.27 per cent and price of eggs was decreased by 0.26 per cent in comparison to last year.
Read more: Weekly inflation slightly down: PBS
Due to administrative measures, the price of onion was dropped by 31.99 per cent, tomato by 27.61 per cent, pulse moong by 25.03 per cent, potato by 17.64 per cent, chicken by 12.80 per cent, eggs prices were dropped by 6.28 per cent as compared to same period last year.
حکومت کی جانب سے انتظامی اقدامات کے باعث گزشتہ سال کی اسی مدت کے مقابلہ میں پیاز کی قیمت میں 31.99 فیصد، ٹماٹر27.61 فیصد، دال مونگ 25.03 فیصد، آلووو17.64 فیصد، چکن 12.80 فیصد اورانڈوں کی قیمت میں 6.28 فیصد کی کمی ریکارڈکی گئی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/VllKHEEf06
— Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) December 10, 2021
The weekly inflation in Pakistan had slightly decreased this week based on the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) data on December 9, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) had reported on December 10.
Read more: PPP all set to stage sit-ins against inflation across Sindh
According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week was recorded at 167.24 points against 167.36 points registered in the previous week.
The prices of tomatoes had declined 13.37 per cent on a week-on-week (WoW) basis.
Read More
German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age
After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding,...
Modam targets completing DKL revival plan
KARACHI: Modaraba Al-Mali (Modam) to complete the revival of Drekkar Kingsway Limited...
US hits Chinese, North Korean firms with sanctions
WASHINGTON - The United States unveiled a raft of new rights-abuse sanctions...
Illegal but essential, migrants recycle Istanbul's waste
ISTANBUL - Shrouded by acrid smoke, young Afghan crouches sorting waste he...
Sri Lanka's Industrial Development Board establishes smart facilitation center at Hambantota Port
COLOMBO -- Sri Lanka's Industrial Development Board (IDB) has entered into an...