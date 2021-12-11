Weekly inflation continues downward trend: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that prices of edible items were declining in the third consecutive week that ended on December 9 as compared to the same period last year.

In a tweet, he said the price of tomato price was reduced by 13.37 per cent, chicken by 10.59 per cent, potato by 4.48 per cent, LPG price fell by 2.96 per cent, sugar by 1.03 per cent, jaggery by 0.51 per cent, flour by 0.46 per cent, mustard oil by 0.27 per cent and price of eggs was decreased by 0.26 per cent in comparison to last year.

Due to administrative measures, the price of onion was dropped by 31.99 per cent, tomato by 27.61 per cent, pulse moong by 25.03 per cent, potato by 17.64 per cent, chicken by 12.80 per cent, eggs prices were dropped by 6.28 per cent as compared to same period last year.

The weekly inflation in Pakistan had slightly decreased this week based on the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) data on December 9, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) had reported on December 10.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week was recorded at 167.24 points against 167.36 points registered in the previous week.

The prices of tomatoes had declined 13.37 per cent on a week-on-week (WoW) basis.