WhatsApp is set to introduce a new business directory feature

Facebook and its sibling social media platforms have given their members several options to expand their businesses online. Now, WhatsApp is attempting to succeed in the industry in order to provide its users with the greatest experience possible, as it is on the cusp of releasing a new feature that will allow users to search for nearby businesses.

Previously, WhatsApp introduced a new chat shortcut for the ‘fast replies‘ feature. To provide clients with similar new features, new features are being developed for the messaging app.

WhatsApp is working on filtering businesses nearby! WhatsApp is working on the ability to search for businesses nearby by filtering them, for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.https://t.co/NooeVAennh — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 25, 2021

WhatsApp added a new company directory feature six months ago – a new way to rapidly find new business accounts on WhatsApp without leaving the app. This feature will be available to users soon since it has already been made available to select users in Sao Paulo.

WhatsApp is working on another tool to help its large customer base: a search filter interface that allows users to effortlessly search for nearby businesses.

When you search for something on WhatsApp, the social app displays many categories, such as photos, videos, links, GIFs, audio, and documents. Consider the image above. Along with the previously listed categories, a new category called ‘Business Nearby‘ will now be displayed. When you select this category, all of the business accounts in your area will be displayed on your screen.

Both Android and iOS users will be able to use the feature. The platform has not set a release date.