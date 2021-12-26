WhatsApp is set to introduce a new business directory feature

Web Desk BOL News

26th Dec, 2021. 08:22 pm
WhatsApp is set to introduce a new business directory feature

WhatsApp is set to introduce a new business directory feature

Facebook and its sibling social media platforms have given their members several options to expand their businesses online. Now, WhatsApp is attempting to succeed in the industry in order to provide its users with the greatest experience possible, as it is on the cusp of releasing a new feature that will allow users to search for nearby businesses.

Previously, WhatsApp introduced a new chat shortcut for the fast replies feature. To provide clients with similar new features, new features are being developed for the messaging app.

WhatsApp added a new company directory feature six months agoa new way to rapidly find new business accounts on WhatsApp without leaving the app. This feature will be available to users soon since it has already been made available to select users in Sao Paulo.

WhatsApp is working on another tool to help its large customer base: a search filter interface that allows users to effortlessly search for nearby businesses.

When you search for something on WhatsApp, the social app displays many categories, such as photos, videos, links, GIFs, audio, and documents. Consider the image above. Along with the previously listed categories, a new category called Business Nearby will now be displayed. When you select this category, all of the business accounts in your area will be displayed on your screen.

Both Android and iOS users will be able to use the feature. The platform has not set a release date.

Read More

2 days ago
Google, Lenovo join Consumer Electronics Show exodus

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 24, 2021 (AFP) - Google, Lenovo and other big name...
3 days ago
Vivo x70 pro plus price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo is all set to launch the X70 Pro, which will be...
3 days ago
WhatsApp update: Messaging app working to introduce animating heart emojis

World’s most popular messaging app WhatsApp, is planning to add another small...
3 days ago
PM Imran Khan inaugurates 'Technopolis' in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated Technopolis, a Special Technology...
4 days ago
PTCL users will face slow internet speed for some days

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) announced on Monday that it had created...
4 days ago
Xiaomi 12 series is officially launching on December 28th

According to the earlier leaked reports that Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone company,...