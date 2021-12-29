Which single actress does Haris Rauf follow on Instagram?
National team fast bowler Haris Rauf is one of the few Pakistani players who is very active on his social media accounts and frequently shares pictures and videos to keep his fans updated.
Here is an interesting thing about Harris Rauf’s Instagram account. If you look at the cricketer’s account, 252,000 users follow him, while Haris Rauf has only 101 followers including some fellows.
While Harris Rauf follows many sports personalities, Pakistani actress Maya Ali is also included in this list and Maya is the only actress who is followed by Harris Rauf.
And if you look at Maya Ali’s Instagram account, she has 6.4 million followers, and Maya herself has 159 followers, not including Harris Rauf.
Read More
The royal family's year in 2021 'from death to birth'
The royal family experienced a lot of drama in 2021, with births,...
UNSEEN PHOTOS of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding surfaced online
The wedding photos of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have gone viral...
‘Ayeza aur Mahira ki race lagi hui hai’ says Yasir Hussain
When a netizen asked actor Yasir Hussain how he might boost his...
Watch the Gulab Jamun Samosa takes the internet by storm
We've all seen food experiments this year that have either shocked or...
Aima Baig's new song 'Tu Mera Na Hua' is out now!
Star singer Aima Baig, one of the big names in our music...