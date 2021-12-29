Who is Patricia Cornwall, actress arrested for Delta Incident

A lady was detained by the Atlanta Police Department (APD) after she was caught on camera attacking a guy aboard a Delta Airlines flight.

In a statement, they said: “Based on the statements gathered and visible evidence, officers detained Ms Cornwall and contacted the on-call FBI agent.”

“The officers then relocated with Ms Cornwall to the domestic Atlanta Police precinct where FBI agents responded and took custody of Ms Cornwall,” the APD continued.

The woman can be seen slapping, cursing, and swearing at an elderly passenger on a flight from Tampa to Atlanta on December 23rd in videos that have gone popular on social media.

The woman has since been named as Patricia Cornwall, who has somewhat been in the public eye.

WHO IS PATRICIA CORNWALL?

Patricia Cornwall was a former model, actress, and cheerleader for Playboy.

She appeared in the 1989 television series Baywatch, as well as the American sitcom Married… with Children (1987) and the Playboy film Playboy: Cheerleaders.

According to the New York Post, she worked as a realtor recently and was a member of the Los Angeles Raiders’ NFL cheerleading unit The Raiderettes in the 1990s.

DELTA FLIGHT INCIDENT GOES VIRAL

Patricia’s Delta altercation was captured on film and has received over 8.5 million views on Twitter.

In the video, she is seen fussing with an elderly man for not wearing a face mask, asking him to “stand up” and “mask up.”

He then calls her a “Karen” before getting up in his face and touching, hitting, and swearing at him while urging him to put his mask on repeatedly.

A statement from the Atlanta Police Department reveals that police responded to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport following a “disturbance call involving an unruly passenger”.

“Officers met with Delta employees at gate A11 to await the arrival of the flight. When the aircraft arrived at the gate, officers were able to meet with exiting passengers who advised that the suspect Ms. Patricia Cornwall had caused a disturbance whilst in the air,” they continued.

Patricia was then taken into custody by the FBI following the incident.