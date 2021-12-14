Winter vacations to start from December 25, announces Shafqat Mahmood
ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Tuesday that the winter vacations for schools will start from December 25 till January 4.
In a tweet, Mahmood said that the decision was made in a meeting held between federal and provincial educational secretaries. He added that the notification in this regard will be issued by the concerned government departments.
Federal and provincial secretaries met today. The agreed proposal was that winter holidays should be from Dec 25 to Jan 4. Further notifications will be from the concerned governments
— Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) December 14, 2021
Meanwhile, the Balochistan government has already announced winter vacations in educational institutions from December 15 keeping in light of the cold wave in the southwestern region.
“The Balochistan Government, Secondary Education Department is pleased to announce the schedule for long and short winter vacations for all public and private schools in the respective areas, which are as under,” the notification issued by the Balochistan Ministry of Education read.
The notification explained that schools situated in winter zones will remain closed until the end of February, while those in the summer zones will reopen from the January 1, 2022.
