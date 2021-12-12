With a little more effort we can eradicate polio: Taimur
PESHAWAR: Viewing promising reports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Khan Jhagra on Sunday said with a little more effort polio could be eradicated.
“For more than a year now, no case of wild polio has been reported,” Taimur Jhagra said in a statement.
Read more: Polio workers preforming national service, says PM Imran Khan
The anti-polio vaccination campaign was being run for seven days in Peshawar and Khyber District and five days across the province, he said adding that 30,000 teams had been assigned to vaccinate 6.4 million children.
He said parents were specially requested to get their children administered polio vaccines.
On December 3, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while reviewing arrangements for the polio eradication campaign, had termed the work done by those involved in the inoculation drive as a “national service”.
Read more: Policeman guarding polio team martyred in Tank
PM Imran, while addressing a meeting to review arrangements for the polio eradication campaign, had appreciated the efforts made by the teams in reaching out to the children in far-flung and difficult areas of the country.
The premier had directed Special Assistant to PM on Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan to come up with a rewards’ plan for best-performing polio workers.
