Woman kills 60-year-old husband, chops body into pieces in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman allegedly murdered a 60-year-old man in the city and chopped his body into pieces before going to sleep, Bol News reported on Friday

The horrific incident occurred in Karachi’s Saddar area. A huge contingent of police, including its crime scene unit, arrived at the spot last night when they received a call at Madadgar 15 helpline.

The woman also claimed, the police said, that the man was her husband, said Bol News.

According to police, the woman, identified as Rubab, allegedly killed her husband Sheikh Muhammad Sohail, chopped her body into pieces and then scattered them in different rooms of the house.

A rescue official said that the tortured body of the 60-year-old, cut from throat, was found in a flat located at the State Life Building on Abdullah Haroon Road.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Zubair Nazeer Sheikh said that the woman was found sleeping peacefully after butchering her spouse, added the report.

“The woman had thrown pieces of her husband’s body in different rooms. Police also recovered several tools from the possession of the woman,” Bol News reported quoted the SSP as saying.

Meanwhile, a son of the victim from another woman said that Rubab used to come and stay with his father occasionally at the house where he was living. According to the son, the woman’s permanent residence was at Junaijo Town of the city.

However, she denied the murder in front of the police despite all the evidence against her.

Police recovered a knife, a hammer and other suspected tools from Rubab’s possession. Her hands and clothes also had bloodstains, but she refused to have murdered the old man, added Bol News report.

A Preedy Street police station official said that the arrested woman had filed a complaint against her husband about a one-and-a-half years ago that he was not giving her money.

Karachi police collected evidence and samples from the crime scene on Friday and later sent the body for autopsy to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.