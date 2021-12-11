Xi sends congratulatory letter to Greater Bay Science Forum 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the Greater Bay Science Forum 2021, which opened in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, on Saturday.
Noting that the world today is undergoing major changes unseen in a century, Xi said the global scientific and technological innovation is in full swing, and a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation have made profound impact on global economic structure.
Xi urged Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to focus on its strategic positioning of building an international scientific and technological innovation hub, strive to make itself a global highland for scientific and technological innovation, and foster the development of emerging industries.
China is willing to work with scientists around the world and international science and technology organizations to conduct close international scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation, strengthen the research on major scientific problems, promote breakthroughs in common scientific and technological challenges, and deepen collaborations on key science programs to jointly promote the development of the world’s scientific undertakings and better benefit humankind, he added.
The Greater Bay Science Forum 2021, themed “Exploring the Future, Sharing Scientific Achievement,” is hosted by the Guangdong provincial government.
