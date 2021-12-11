Xi sends congratulatory letter to Greater Bay Science Forum 2021

Xinhua Xinhua

11th Dec, 2021. 07:29 pm
Xi sends congratulatory letter to Greater Bay Science Forum 2021

Google

 BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the Greater Bay Science Forum 2021, which opened in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, on Saturday.

Noting that the world today is undergoing major changes unseen in a century, Xi said the global scientific and technological innovation is in full swing, and a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation have made profound impact on global economic structure.

Xi urged Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to focus on its strategic positioning of building an international scientific and technological innovation hub, strive to make itself a global highland for scientific and technological innovation, and foster the development of emerging industries.

China is willing to work with scientists around the world and international science and technology organizations to conduct close international scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation, strengthen the research on major scientific problems, promote breakthroughs in common scientific and technological challenges, and deepen collaborations on key science programs to jointly promote the development of the world’s scientific undertakings and better benefit humankind, he added.

The Greater Bay Science Forum 2021, themed “Exploring the Future, Sharing Scientific Achievement,” is hosted by the Guangdong provincial government.

Read More

16 hours ago
China greenlights three ChiNext IPOs

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial...
16 hours ago
Daughter of first American astronaut to launch on Blue Origin flight

LAUNCH SITE ONE, United States, Dec 11, 2021 (AFP) - Jeff Bezos' Blue...
17 hours ago
Spain to cut taxes for digital nomads

MADRID, The Spanish government adopted Friday measures to attract so-called digital nomads...
2 days ago
Google reveals Pakistani top searches of 2021

Google announced the top searches in Pakistan. Google also revealed the most...
2 days ago
China's first ISO standard for marine surveys published

JINAN, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- An international standard for marine surveys, proposed...
2 days ago
Google designed the first Android 12L beta for eligible pixel smartphone

Google has announced that the Android 12L upgrade, which is aimed to...