Xinjiang’s first desert-crossing expressway opens to traffic
URUMQI: The first cross-desert expressway in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region officially opened to traffic on Saturday, cutting travel time between cities in north Xinjiang, said the regional transport department.
The expressway, linking Altay Prefecture and the regional capital Urumqi, stretches some 343 km, with sections of more than 150 km constructed through Gurbantunggut Desert, the second-largest desert in China. As an artery of Xinjiang’s transportation framework, the expressway will help shorten the journey between cities in the northern part of the region and improve travel conditions.
With a designed maximum speed of 120 km per hour, the travel time between Altay and Urumqi is reduced by half, to about three and a half hours.
In addition, the expressway is also designed to be a tourism-experience road, enabling drivers and passengers to enjoy diverse scenic views and services along the way, and facilitating economic development in regions along the route.
Read More
Distribution of travel documents: Hundreds to leave Afghanistan
Hundreds of people braved sub-zero temperatures in Kabul to queue outside the...
Bangladesh protests US sanctions of its security chiefs
The US imposed sanctions against Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) police force,...
Steepest drop of US life expectancy by Covid
US life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years in 2020, final official figures...
Stronger China-Germany partnership
As the world is wrestling with a host of daunting global challenges,...
India monks call for 'Muslim genocide' in hate speech summit
Outrage as far-right religious and political groups seek Rohingya-like mass murder and...