Xinjiang’s first desert-crossing expressway opens to traffic

Xinhua Xinhua

25th Dec, 2021. 03:22 pm
expressway

URUMQI: The first cross-desert expressway in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region officially opened to traffic on Saturday, cutting travel time between cities in north Xinjiang, said the regional transport department.

The expressway, linking Altay Prefecture and the regional capital Urumqi, stretches some 343 km, with sections of more than 150 km constructed through Gurbantunggut Desert, the second-largest desert in China. As an artery of Xinjiang’s transportation framework, the expressway will help shorten the journey between cities in the northern part of the region and improve travel conditions.

With a designed maximum speed of 120 km per hour, the travel time between Altay and Urumqi is reduced by half, to about three and a half hours.

In addition, the expressway is also designed to be a tourism-experience road, enabling drivers and passengers to enjoy diverse scenic views and services along the way, and facilitating economic development in regions along the route.

Read More

1 day ago
Distribution of travel documents: Hundreds to leave Afghanistan

Hundreds of people braved sub-zero temperatures in Kabul to queue outside the...
1 day ago
Bangladesh protests US sanctions of its security chiefs

The US imposed sanctions against Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) police force,...
1 day ago
Steepest drop of US life expectancy by Covid

US life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years in 2020, final official figures...
24 hours ago
Stronger China-Germany partnership

As the world is wrestling with a host of daunting global challenges,...
24 hours ago
India monks call for 'Muslim genocide' in hate speech summit

Outrage as far-right religious and political groups seek Rohingya-like mass murder and...
23 hours ago
Will India’s new ‘China hand’ ambassador help fix damaged ties?

India has appointed a senior diplomat, who can speak Chinese fluently and...