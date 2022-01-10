10 soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in Kech checkpost attack

10 soldiers have been martyred in a terrorist attack on a check post in Kech District, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday night.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media affairs wing further said that the “fire raid” by terrorists occurred on the night of Jan 25-26.

“During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists’ fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom,” the statement said.

The ISPR further said that that three terrorists had been arrested in the follow-up clearance operation, which it said was still in progress to hunt down the perpetrators of the incident.

“The armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost,” the military’s media affairs wing said.

Earlier, On 31st December, 2021, Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, and during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists, four soldiers embraced martyrdom, the military’s media wing said.

The IBO was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the area where a terrorist was apprehended along with weapons and ammunition, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Munawar, 40, who was a resident of Bahawalnagar, Sepoy Zaka Ullah, 31, who was a resident of Laki Marwat, Sepoy Farhan, 34, who was resident of Kohat, and Sepoy Sheraz, 30, who was a resident of Abbottabad.