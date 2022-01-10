Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 11:28 pm

10 soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in Kech checkpost attack

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 11:28 pm

10 soldiers martyred, in Kech checkpost attack. Image: File

10 soldiers have been martyred in a terrorist attack on a check post in Kech District, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday night.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media affairs wing further said that the “fire raid” by terrorists occurred on the night of Jan 25-26.

Read more: 4 soldiers martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

[adsforwp id="353288"]

“During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists’ fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom,” the statement said.

The ISPR further said that that three terrorists had been arrested in the follow-up clearance operation, which it said was still in progress to hunt down the perpetrators of the incident.

 

“The armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost,” the military’s media affairs wing said.

Earlier, On 31st December, 2021, Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, and during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists, four soldiers embraced martyrdom, the military’s media wing said.

Read more: Imperative to assist Afghanistan for regional peace, stability: COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa

The IBO was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the area where a terrorist was apprehended along with weapons and ammunition, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Munawar, 40, who was a resident of Bahawalnagar, Sepoy Zaka Ullah, 31, who was a resident of Laki Marwat, Sepoy Farhan, 34, who was resident of Kohat, and Sepoy Sheraz, 30, who was a resident of Abbottabad.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
PSl 7: Babar Azam's early dismissal in PSL 2022 disappoints fans

PSL 7: Babar Azam, the newly-appointed captain of the Karachi Kings, did...
2 hours ago
Interview: IMF official highlights need to minimize the risk of U.S. Fed rate hike spillovers

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- An International Monetary Fund (IMF) official has...
2 hours ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton worried for children's royal future

The royal future of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children is a...
2 hours ago
Inquiry is underway against social media activist Waqar Zaka, FIA tells SHC

Federal Investigation Agency on Thursday apprised the Sindh High Court that it...
2 hours ago
Kate Middleton more famous than Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton has emerged as considerably more famous in the royals than...
2 hours ago
BTS: SUGA's pic goes VIRAL; desi ARMYs associate him with Salman Khan of Tere Naam

In the last few days, BTS SUGA aka Min Yoongi has been...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Russian drills off Ireland to proceed despite Ukraine tensions
4 mins ago
Russian drills off Ireland to proceed despite Ukraine tensions

LONDON, Jan 27, 2022 (AFP) - The Russian navy is to go ahead...
Mahira Khan is set to share screen with Sheheryar Munawar
8 mins ago
Mahira Khan is set to share screen with Sheheryar Munawar

Sheheryar Munawar, a multitalented actor, surprised fans on Wednesday with behind-the-scenes photographs...
Mohammad Rizwan
10 mins ago
PSL 7: Mohammad Rizwan, Imran Tahir lead Multan Sultans to win over Karachi Kings

PSL 7: Mohammad Rizwan and Imran Tahir lead Multan Sultans to a...
UAE says Yemen rebel threat will not be a "new normal"
22 mins ago
UAE says Yemen rebel threat will not be a “new normal”

ABU DHABI, Jan 27, 2022 (AFP) - Yemen rebel attacks will not...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
[adsforwp id="348365"]