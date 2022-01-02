Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

18th Jan, 2022. 04:16 pm

2 people die in Tonga’s violent volcanic eruption, tsunami

volcano

SUVA – Two people have died in Tonga after the violent eruptions of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, about 65 km north of the country’s capital city Nuku’alofa.

According to Radio New Zealand (RNZ) on Tuesday, New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed the two deaths. One of the deaths was British national Angela Glover, who was reported by her family to have been killed by the tsunami caused by Saturday’s volcanic eruption.

She is believed to have died trying to rescue her dogs at the animal charity she ran. Tonga police also told the New Zealand High Commission in Nuku’alofa that the confirmed death toll stood at two, but with communications in Tonga cut off, the true extent of casualties in the island nation was not clear. The report said the tsunami-hit Tonga islands suffered extensive damage, and it is feared that death toll in the island nation would rise.

Tonga’s deputy head of mission in Australia Curtis Tu’ihalangingie said that the images taken by the New Zealand military reconnaissance flights showed an entire village destroyed on Mango island and numerous buildings missing on nearby Atata island.

Serious damage has been reported from the west coast of Tonga’s main island Tongatapu and a state of emergency has been declared. On Tuesday afternoon, two New Zealand naval ships carrying fresh water, emergency supplies and diving teams were being sent to Tonga to provide support.

On Friday and Saturday, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted violently and triggered tsunami in Tonga. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano is part of the highly active Tonga-Kermadec Islands volcanic arc, a subduction zone extending from New Zealand north-northeast to Fiji. Over the past decades, the volcano has erupted several times.

Read More

5 hours ago
Austria raises alarm about 'dramatic' femicide plague

VIENNA - Painted in blood red on an improvised memorial in Vienna,...
16 hours ago
Russia-China ties "not directed against anyone," says Russian FM

MOSCOW, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday...
16 hours ago
At least 26 killed in Afghan earthquake

HERAT, Afghanistan, Jan 17, 2022 (AFP) - At least 26 people were killed...
16 hours ago
Over 1000 publishers to attend 53rd Cairo int'l book fair: minister

CAIRO, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1067 publishers from 51...
17 hours ago
UN council members urge 'utmost restraint' in Sudan

UNITED NATIONS, United States, Jan 17, 2022 (AFP) - Britain and France were...
17 hours ago
Israel police in standoff with Palestinians over Jerusalem eviction

JERUSALEM, Jan 17, 2022 (AFP) - Israeli police were in a standoff Monday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

QAR TO PKR
3 mins ago
QAR TO PKR: Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 18th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal...
Infinix Hot 9
4 mins ago
Infinix Hot 9 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Hot 9 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Infinix Hot 9...
Canadian Dollar to PKR
6 mins ago
CAD TO PKR: Today’s Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 18th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Canadian Dollar...
Turkey detains 9 suspects
7 mins ago
Turkey detains 9 suspects over failed coup in 2016

ANKARA - Turkish police on Tuesday detained nine suspects over their alleged...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600