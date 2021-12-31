2021 Recap: From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Minal Khan top wedding looks of 2021

Just when we thought the coronavirus pandemic would keep marriages to a minimum in 2021, a spate of celebrity nuptials were announced one after the other. Not only in Pakistan, but also in Bollywood and Hollywood, where a slew of celebrities have decided to marry. The magnitude of weddings, on the other hand, did shift (and was forced upon us by Covid-19!) — most celebrities opted for low-key, small affairs, celebrating with their closest friends and family.

Dia Mirza

In February 2021, the Bollywood actress married Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a private ceremony. She wore a vibrant red sari with a net dupatta that had gold trimming for the occasion. Dia wore an emerald green teeka and necklace, keeping her makeup to a minimum. Her hair was styled with a gorgeous jasmine setting to complete her look. In a classic white kurta-pajama with a yellow-gold turban knotted over his head, Rekhi looked very dapper.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

At the Vicky-Kat wedding, Sabyasachi was everywhere. For each of their celebrations earlier this month, the Indian film couple was dressed in the ace couturier’s creations. While Katrina’s traditional red gown for the main events was something we’d seen all too often on Indian brides, the sari she chose for the final day of her wedding festivities was a sure-fire show-stopper. She looked every bit a princess in the costume, from the pastel pink, baby blue, and white flowers embroidered on the top and pallu to the shimmering edges. Vicky’s beige sherwani went wonderfully with his ladylove’s ensemble for the day.

Rajkummar Rao

The happy ever after of this Bollywood actor was nothing short of cinematic. We loved every minute of Rajkummar’s wedding look, from his surprise wedding to Patralekhaa (despite them dating for nearly a decade!) to their hilarious photos together. In a white sherwani and an off-white waistcoat with silver buttons, he looked dapper. But if there was one thing that we noticed, it was that the actress didn’t go all’matchy matchy’ with Patralekhaa’s clothing. The actor wore a pink patka around his neck while she was clad in an all-red lehenga choli. Contrary to popular belief, opposites do attract.

Minal Khan

While Minal and her beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram had a busy September, her wedding day attire was absolutely stunning. She wore an Annus Abrar red lehenga choli with Ali Javeri’s traditional kundan jewellery. The costume was highly embellished with silver, with hints of cutwork lending a modern edge. Her bridal appearance was finished by dark eyelids and a red pout. We’re pleased Ahsan chose the latter because red and black complement each other like no other.

Mushk Kaleem

The Pakistani supermodel, the newest bride on the block, knocked it out of the park with her reception attire. Mushk kept her hair up in a bun for the event, looking ethereal as ever in an ivory Élan peshwaas. Nadir Zia, her husband, dressed up in a grey suit and white shirt. This month, the couple tied the knot.

Malala Yousafzai

Who says brides have to wear extravagant gowns and jewellery on their wedding day? Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani campaigner, sealed the deal in London last month in the most straightforward and non-cliché of ways. She wore a tea pink kameez with gold embellishments and mirror work, as well as a matching dupatta and plain shalwar. She wore her hair down and added a tiny teeka to her ensemble. ‘Less is more,’ according to the year 2021’s motto and Malala did just that!

Paris Hilton

In November of this year, the Hollywood actor and socialite said “I do,” and we say “Yes!” to her wedding gown. In a white Oscar de la Renta gown, Paris looked stunning. “My forever begins today,” Paris captioned a photo of her outfit on Instagram. The turtleneck, like the flowery designs on the dress, was a departure from the traditional V-neck styles. The finishing touches included a white veil that trailed to the floor and a bunch of white roses.

Lily Collins

Have you ever come across a ‘white’ riding hood? We hadn’t either until we saw Lily on the day she married filmmaker Charlie McDowell. Ralph Lauren’s long-sleeved, hooded lace gown was worn by the Emily in Paris actor. A cape hung over her shoulders and fell to the floor, almost in line with the hem of the dress, adding to the oomph factor. Along with Priyanka Chopra’s wedding gown, it’s one of the brand’s few bridal gowns. Lily went for a natural look with no makeup and a bun in her hair. In September of this year, Charlie and Lily became husband and wife.