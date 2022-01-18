Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 01:41 pm

230 new train bogies procured to provide better services, Senate told

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati.

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed on Tuesday that 230 new train bogies had been procured to provide better services to the commuters.

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati told the upper house during question hour that the country would receive the first consignment of the bogies in three to four months.

Swati expressed the commitment to revive Pakistan Railways. He said Pakistan Railways was amongst the state-owned enterprises which were ruined in the past because of political appointments.

“We have introduced a computerised system to improve the performance and efficiency of the department,” he said.

To a query, Swati said several meetings had been held with Chinese authorities for initiation of work on the up-gradation of ML-1 from Karachi to Peshawar.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was visiting Beijing early next month and he had requested him to take up the project with the Chinese president on a priority basis.

“This is a win-win project both for Pakistan and China which will help avert train accidents and cut losses of Pakistan Railways,” he said.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan laid before the house two ordinances. These included: The Diplomatic and Consular Officers (Oath and Fees) Amendment Ordinance 2021 and Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Amendment Ordinance 2021.

