3 firefighters killed at S. Korea’s construction site fire

Xinhua Xinhua

06th Jan, 2022. 12:40 pm
firefighters

SEOUL – Three firefighters were found dead at the scene of a construction site fire in South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

The fire broke out at the refrigeration warehouse construction site in Pyeongtaek, about 70 km south of Seoul, and it was first reported at 11:46 p.m. local time Wednesday. A total of three firefighters were unaccounted for while extinguishing the blaze.

The bodies of the two were found on the second floor of the seven-story warehouse at around 12:22 p.m. Thursday. The remaining body was found nearby about 20 minutes later. The deceased firefighters were believed to have been isolated amid the fast spread of the fire. Five construction workers at the scene had been reportedly evacuated.

