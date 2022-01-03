331 parliamentarians including 102 of NA yet to submit financial statements to ECP

ISLAMABAD: A total of 331 members of the parliament and four provincial assemblies have not yet submitted a yearly copy of statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of their spouse (s) and dependent children with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as was required under Section 137 of the Elections Act 2017.

They were required to submit the copy in this reference with the ECP on December 31st, 2021 as was required under the Elections Act 2017.

The parliamentarians who did not submit yearly copy of statement of assets and liabilities including the liabilities of their spouse (s) and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form-B, have been informed by the ECP to submit this requirement with it till January 15, 2022 during office hours failing to which will result into suspension of their membership on January 16, 2022 in accordance with Section 137 (3) of the Elections Act, 2017.

A total of 17 members of Senate, 102 of the National Assembly, 127 MPAs of Punjab Assembly, 31 MPAs of Sindh, 40 MPAs of KPK and 14 MPAs f Balochistan could not yet submit copy of statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of their spouse (s) and dependent children with the ECP.

Senators including Rana Mahmood Ul Hassan (Punjab), Musadik Masood Malik (Punjab), Moula Bux Chandio (Sindh), Muhammad Farogh Naseen (Sindh), Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot (Sindh), Mian Raza Rabbani (Sindh), Taj Haider (Sindh), Dr Sikandar Mandhro (Sindh), Saifullah Abro (Sindh), Anwar Lal Dean (Sindh), Liaquat Khan Tarakai (KPK), Gurdeep Singh (KPK), Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar (Balochistan), Muhammad Abdul Qadir (Balochistan), Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai (Balochistan), Saeed Ahmed Hashmi (Balochistan) and Danesh Kumar (Balochistan) could not submit the yearly copy in this connection.

Meanwhile MNAs including Afreen Khan (NA-11), Saleh Muhammad (NA-13), Usman Khan (NA-19), Mujahid Ali (NA-20), Anwar Taj (NA-23), Noor Alam Khan (NA-27 ), Arbab Amir Ayoub (NA-28), Nasir Khan (NA-29), Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh (NA-39), Gul Zafar Khan (NA-41), Noor-ul-Haq Qadri (NA-43), Muhammad Iqbal Khan (NA-44), Fakhar Zaman Khan (NA-45), Sajid Hussain Turi (NA-46), Abdul Shakoor (NA-51), Tahir Sadiq (NA-55), Malik Sohail Khan (NA-56), Sadaqat Ali Khan (NA-57), Raja Pervaiz Ashraf (NA-58), Zulfiqar Ali Khan (NA-64), Ch Farrukh Altaf (NA-66), Fawad Ahmed (NA-67) and 55 other MNAs could not submit the copy of statement and assets and liabilities with the ECP.

Meanwhile 83 senators out of 100 have provided the details in this connection to the ECP. Moreover, 240 MNAs out of 342 have also submitted the statement and assets and liabilities with the ECP.

Likewise 244 MPAs of Punjab out of 371, 137 MPAs of Sindh out of 168, 105 MPAs of KPK out of 145 and 51 MPAs of Balochistan out of 65 have also submitted the statement and assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of their spouse (s) and dependent children with the ECP.