5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts several areas of KP, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad on Friday evening, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

PMD said that the frequency of the quake was 5.6 magnitude on the Richter scale, adding that it measured a depth of 100 kilometers.

The tremors were also felt in Swat, Mardan, Sawabi, Malakand, Lower Dir, Ghizar, Shangla, Bajaur and adjoining areas. Its epicenter was 200 km away from Mingora in Afghanistan. No casualties have been reported so far.

Earlier, on December 25, people came out of their houses and shops in fear after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hits parts of Quetta and other areas of Balochistan. Bol News reported that tremors were also felt in Khanozai, Pishin and Bostan areas. The earthquake struck at 6-km north of Quetta, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

A quake of 7.7-magnitude that hit Quetta in 1935 had killed between 30,000 and 60,000 people, destroying much of the city.

In 2005, an earthquake of magnitude-7.6 had killed about 73,000 people when it struck about 95 km (59 miles) northeast of the capital, Islamabad.