Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 02:59 pm

6.7-magnitude quake hits Indonesia, not tsunami alert issued

earthquake

JAKARTA – A 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia with strong tremors felt in the country’s capital Jakarta on Friday, but there was no tsunami alert issued, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

Following the quake, some Jakarta residents were evacuated from their homes, while hundreds waited outside, according to an AFP correspondent there.

Nur Latifa, a 25-year-old resident, told how individuals in the Kalibata City apartment complex in the capital’s south left their houses as the quake hit.

“I was working from home and noticed my laptop was moving… then the door started to rattle and hanging objects started to make a noise,” Latifa told AFP.

“I fetched my roommate who was in the bathroom and we fled the apartment. Outside people were rushing towards the emergency stairs,” she further stated.

The U.S. Geological Survey said that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted 88 km SW of Labuan, Indonesia at 09:05:42 GMT on Friday.

The epicentre, with a depth of 37.19 km, was initially determined to be at 6.9291 degrees south latitude and 105.2513 degrees east longitude.

read more: 5.3-magnitude of Earthquake hits Gilgit-Baltistan

 

Read More

35 mins ago
Hong Kong airport bans transit passengers from 153 countries

HONG KONG - Passengers from more than 150 nations will be banned...
43 mins ago
Drones loom large in latest phase of Ethiopia's war

ADDIS ABABA - One week ago, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed used...
50 mins ago
Afghan delegation visits Turkmenistan for talks: official

KABUL - A delegation of the Afghan caretaker government on Friday left...
1 hour ago
North China's Tianjin to launch 3rd citywide nucleic acid testing

TIANJIN - North China's Tianjin Municipality will launch the third round of...
14 hours ago
UN chief calls for efforts to prevent further suffering for millions of Afghans

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on...
14 hours ago
Saudi Arabia to auction 3 mining licences in 2022

RIYADH, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabia plans to auction up to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
Parizaad producers add an extra episode to end the much loved drama

Fans of Parizaad, it appears that the screenwriters have sensed your sadness...
Mahira Khan fresh bangs
9 mins ago
Mahira Khan’s mother gets astonished with her fresh bangs; take a look!

Mahira Khan, one of the incredibly gifted actors in the entertainment industry,...
Justice Umar Ata Bandial to replace Gulzar Ahmed as new chief justice of Pakistan
11 mins ago
Justice Umar Ata Bandial to replace Gulzar Ahmed as new CJP

ISLAMABAD: Under article 175 of the constitution President Dr Arif Alvi appointed...
inspection in 2021
18 mins ago
China steps up discipline supervision, inspection in 2021

BEIJING - Amid China's continued efforts to improve discipline supervision, disciplinary organs...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600