6.7-magnitude quake hits Indonesia, not tsunami alert issued

JAKARTA – A 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia with strong tremors felt in the country’s capital Jakarta on Friday, but there was no tsunami alert issued, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

Following the quake, some Jakarta residents were evacuated from their homes, while hundreds waited outside, according to an AFP correspondent there.

Nur Latifa, a 25-year-old resident, told how individuals in the Kalibata City apartment complex in the capital’s south left their houses as the quake hit.

“I was working from home and noticed my laptop was moving… then the door started to rattle and hanging objects started to make a noise,” Latifa told AFP.

“I fetched my roommate who was in the bathroom and we fled the apartment. Outside people were rushing towards the emergency stairs,” she further stated.

The U.S. Geological Survey said that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted 88 km SW of Labuan, Indonesia at 09:05:42 GMT on Friday.

The epicentre, with a depth of 37.19 km, was initially determined to be at 6.9291 degrees south latitude and 105.2513 degrees east longitude.

