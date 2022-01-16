600mn saplings on cards during spring plantation drive this year: Amin Aslam

RAWALPINDI: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said over 600 million saplings would be planted during the spring plantation campaign this year.

He said the government has set a plantation target of one billion trees for all the provinces this year. The SAPM said the government has issued directives that no agricultural land could be converted into housing societies.

Earlier, the approval for establishing a housing society was given at the commissioner level but now, the provincial cabinet would approve new housing projects, he added.

The SAPM said the step has been taken to make the approval to convert agricultural land for housing projects ‘a difficult task’ so that it could be protected.

He said master plans for any city were not developed in the past. “After 1960, no master plan was formulated for any city. On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the master plans of 80 cities are being prepared which would be finalised within five to six months,” he added.

Read more: Lungs of the city : 430k saplings have been planted in Karachi to counter climate change effects, provide clean atmosphere

Aslam said the master plans would help contain the limits of the cities and there would be no expansion beyond the limits. The government is encouraging vertical construction to save agricultural land, he added.

About the installation of sewerage plants and plantation by the housing societies, he said, “The government is going to issue an order for environmental audit of all the housing societies and strict action would be taken against those violating the rules.”

Amin Asl informed that urban Miyawaki Forests are being planted in congested urban areas in accordance with the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, “We have planted nearly 100 urban Miyawaki Forests in Lahore and more than 100 Miyawaki Forests were also built in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).”

Malik Amin Aslam said, “The plantation under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project is being carried out at over 9,500 sites which will be uploaded on the website so that the citizens could be able to track the plantation activities. “The step is being taken to ensure complete transparency for the project.”

Read more: ‘Eco-friendly’ road in capital sets precedence

He said more urban Miyawaki Forest projects would also be started in Rawalpindi to provide clean and green environment to the citizens.

He informed that an operation was launched earlier in Kotli Sattian and strict action was taken against those involved in the illegal cutting of trees from the forest areas.

The SAPM said a comprehensive strategy is being evolved to protect the forests. Under it, he added that locals of the forest areas would be hired as forest guards for the prevention of fire incidents there. He said such a project was implemented in KP which remained successful.

He said a plan in this regard has been formulated and the project would be implemented soon.