6,660 5G base stations built in Tibet
LHASA- Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region built 3,083 5G base stations in 2021, bringing the number of 5G base stations in the region to 6,660 in total.
The figure was released by Yan Jinhai, acting chairman of the regional government, in his government work report delivered Tuesday at the fifth session of the 11th People’s Congress of Tibet Autonomous Region.
Based on the achievements, Tibet will accelerate the construction of the industrial Internet public service platform this year. Tibet will also promote 5G network applications and technologies in education, medical care, transportation, and logistics, Yan said.
The region’s digital economy is expected to rise 10 percent this year, said Yan.
