7 protesters have been confirmed dead in Sudan

KHARTOUM – The Sudanese Police confirmed Tuesday that seven protesters were killed in clashes with security forces during Monday’s demonstrations in the capital city of Khartoum.

“Police records registered seven death cases for citizens, all of them in Khartoum locality,” the police said in a statement. Moreover, 50 policemen and 22 citizens were wounded during the protests, the police said, adding that 77 suspects have been arrested.

On Monday, the United Nations Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) also confirmed that at least seven protesters were killed and dozens injured during the demonstrations in Khartoum.

Mass protests took place on Monday in Khartoum and other cities to demand civilian rule in the country. Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021, and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.