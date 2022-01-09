Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Jan, 2022. 03:55 pm

9 confirmed dead, 2 rescued in power station flooding

CHENGDU – Nine people have been confirmed dead after a building flooded at a power station in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, local authorities said Friday.

The flooding, which took place at around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, trapped 11 maintenance personnel in the power station in Danba County. Two people were rescued without life-threatening injuries.

All the flood water had been pumped out by 2:45 p.m. Friday, ending a rescue operation joined by over 500 rescue workers from related provincial, prefectural and county departments.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the flooding and the results will be made public once the investigation is finished.

