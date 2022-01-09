A legendary leader

Air Marshal Muhammad Asghar Khan, the first Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) holds the distinction of becoming its youngest head at the age of 35. He is known as the father of the PAF, playing a pivotal role in its formative phase.

The PAF paid tribute to its legendary officer on his 4th death anniversary on January 5.

Asghar Khan was born on Jan. 17, 1921 at Tavi Jammu & Kashmir. In line with his family’s military tradition, he joined the Royal Indian Air Force in December, 1940. After the independence, he was transferred to the Royal Pakistan Air Force and was appointed as the first Commandant of the Pakistan Air Force Academy in Risalpur where he served from 1947 to 1949.

In 1957, he was promoted to the rank of Air Marshal and at the age of 36, he became the youngest-ever Pakistani Commander-in-Chief of PAF.

Early Life & Career

Asghar Khan’s father, Brig Rahmatullah, was an outstanding officer of the Royal Indian Army, and participated in the WW-II in East Africa. Brig Rahmatullah was a strict disciplinarian. He inculcated high standards of morality and character in the personal life of young Asghar, who was among the second of his eight sons and three daughters.

Asghar Khan completed early education at Chiefs (later Aitcheson) College, Lahore and joined the Royal Indian Military College at DehraDun in 1933, as a first step towards joining the Indian Army.

After successful completion of six years training, he took the entrance examination in Delhi for selection to join Indian Military Academy. He was among 12 brilliant students from the entire sub-continent selected for training at IMA. After one-and-half-years of training, he graduated in Jan 1940 and was commissioned in the 9 Royal Deccan Horse. He wanted to become a fighter pilot but at that time new entries were not made in the RIAF but as soon as recruitment started for fighter pilots after the outbreak of WW-II, Asghar Khan was seconded to the air force on Dec. 22, 1940.

His air force career started at the Initial Training School, Walton, Lahore. It was followed by three months at the Elementary Flying Training School at Begumpet in Hyderabad Deccan, where Pilot Officer Asghar learnt to fly the Tiger Moth. After Begumpet, he went to Ambala to fly the Hawker Audax, which was used for advanced flying training in RIAF at that time.

Days of War

In 1942, on completion of the training at Ambala, he was posted to No. 3 squadron of Royal Indian Air Force located at Peshawar. The squadron was equipped with Hawker Audax and Westland Wapiti aircraft. After some time in Peshawar, he moved to Kohat and Miranshah in Waziristan, where the air force was required to support the army operations against the tribesmen in North and South Waziristan. After two years at Peshawar, Kohat and Miranshah, he was posted to No 9 Sqn of Royal Indian Air Force as Flt Cdr, which was deployed at Arakan, Burma to participate in WW-II. The flight under the command of Flt Lt Asghar Khan was employed in bombing and strafing Japanese ground positions. He played this role till the end of the war in 1945. After the war, Sqn Ldr Asghar took over the command of No 9 Sqn and moved to Ranchi.

Historic Meeting with the Quaid

About this time, Indonesians led by Soekarno were fighting for their independence from the Dutch. Soekarno requested Asghar Khan to join them in their fight for freedom. Before deciding to help the Indonesians, he thought that he should seek advice from none other than the Quaid-e-Azam himself. It was a cold November morning in 1945 when he first met Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Safdar Jang Airport in Delhi, who was leaving for a historic visit of Peshawar. Sqn Leader Asghar Khan went up to the Quaid to seek his advice, who replied with conviction that Pakistan would achieve Independence and need an effective air force with young officers like him to build it. Asghar Khan followed Quaid’s advice.

A Rare Feat

Whilst doing Fighter Leaders’ Course in the UK in 1946, Asghar Khan became the first Indian Air Force officer to fly a jet fighter aircraft— a Gloster Meteor Mark III — the only jet of that time. As a result, his name entered the annals of world history on May 20, 1946. On his return from the UK, he was posted as the Chief Flying Instructor at the Advanced Flying Training School at Ambala where he remained till Independence.

Asghar Khan opts for Pakistan

Two sovereign states of Pakistan and India came into existence on Aug. 14 and 15, 1947 respectively. Wg Cdr Asghar Khan was appointed as the member of the air force sub-committee from RPAF, headed by AVM Perry Keene, to finalize the distribution of defense assets of undivided India. After a considerable heated debate, a compromise was reached to split the air force assets in a ratio of 7:3. However, while practically distributing the resources, the lion’s share of military assets went to India owing to her hostility against the newly born Muslim nation. RPAF was denied even the officially agreed small portions of weapons and equipment allocated by the departing British as the legitimate share of Pakistan. The RPAF got just 16 fighter aircraft at its foundation.

Kashmir War

Within three weeks of independence, New Delhi illegally began airlifting troops into the still-uncommitted Muslim-majority state of Kashmir, and coerced its Hindu Maharaja into acceding to India in Oct 1947. This sparked off the first war between Pakistan and India and a spontaneous revolt by Kashmiris. The conflict demanded from Pakistan’s young air arm round-the-clock effort to airlift and airdrop badly needed supplies to the Pakistani troops. Wg Cdr Asghar Khan, who at that time was commanding the PAF Flying Training School at Risalpur, responded to the call and actively supported the operations in Kashmir. He assisted these operations by transporting individuals and supplies to Gilgit in Harvard trainer aircraft and later in DC-3 Dakotas.

A Daring Mission

Ten days had gone by since the last supply dropping sortie on Nov. 4, 1948. A radio warning system had been installed at Chilas, Gilgit and Skardu and was working satisfactorily. PAF aircraft in flight, at last, could be given a running commentary of all enemy aircraft movements in the operational area in secret code. But our pilots were not yet quite ready to visit the dropping zones at night despite the pressing demands for supplies. It was not until the night of Nov. 17-18, 1948 that the first Dakota set out on the hazardous mission: the pilots were Wing Commander M. Asghar Khan and Squadron Leader (later Group Captain) M.J. Khan.

Heartened by the success, two more sorties were made the same night, beginning the night supply operations. On another occasion during the war, a mortar barrel was transported from Risalpur to Gilgit, on a Harvard aircraft, on the orders of Wg Cdr Asghar Khan. These operations proved successful and eventually halted further advance of the aggressors. His brother, Major Aslam Khan was also fighting the Kashmir war. Later in the war, he played the key role in the capture of Muzafarabad and is regarded as the liberator of Kashmir. The operations continued till midnight of Dec. 31, 1948 when ‘ceasefire’ was enforced by the Security Council. Indian Air Force fighter aircraft were restricted to their own side of the ceasefire line and the skies above the Azad Kashmir territory and Gilgit Agency became clear for PAF’s mercy missions.

Quaid’s Historic Visit to Risalpur

April 13, 1948 was not only a memorable day in the life of Asghar Khan but also in the history of RPAF when the Father of the Nation was received by the would-be father of the PAF during a passing out parade held at RPAF Training School, Risalpur.

Quaid, while addressing the officers and cadets of PAF, uttered these golden words, which have become the beacon of guidance for the rank and file of PAF to date. He said, “…second to none.” Enchanted by the charismatic personality of the Quaid, Wg Cdr Asghar Khan took each and every word of the speech earnestly and history later proved that he, as the father of the PAF, made tremendous efforts to modernise the PAF, and played a key role in truly making it “second to none”.

After completing the historic tenure at Risalpur, Asghar Khan went to RPAF Station Peshawar to command the Fighter Bomber Wing and later was given the command of No. 1 Group of PAF in Feb 1949. Afterwards, he was selected for a staff course at RAF Staff College, Andover, UK. On his return, he was posted as ACAS (Admin) at AHQ Masroor, Karachi and later became ACAS (Ops) in 1951.

At the Helm

Asghar Khan’s name again entered annals of world history when he was appointed as the first Muslim C-in-C of PAF on July 23, 1957 at the age of 36 — the youngest Air Chief to date. With the vision of the Quaid in mind, Air Marshal Asghar Khan embarked upon a comprehensive strategy to modernise PAF by inducting state-of-the-art aircraft and developing modern infrastructure.

Air Marshal Asghar Khan was a resolute commander and a visionary leader who believed in leading from the front. Being the visionary, he knew the requirements of a potent air force and started to induct modern weapon systems. Under his command, new developments were made everywhere — from the establishment of new air bases to the installation of the first air defense radar at Badin. The PAF was also rapidly setting up its own advanced flying and technical training institutions. New generations of post-independence youth were gaining skills and confidence under their Pakistani squadron and wing leaders. The visionary leadership of Air Marshal Asghar Khan transformed PAF into a modern air force with the induction of new jet fighters, bombers, trainers, transport aircraft, and helicopters. The old fighter squadrons were gradually re-equipped with jet aircraft and many new ones were established.

Air Marshal Asghar Khan introduced a continuing quest for professionalism in all air and ground units and gradually replaced the WW-II styles of command and leadership. He chalked out a comprehensive training program for pilots. The engineering, logistic, and administrative officers under a new concept led the PAF technicians into delivering unprecedented serviceability rates and efficient management.

During his command, PAF inducted a wide spectrum of aircraft from the United States, which included state-of-the-art F-86 Sabres, T-33 Jet Trainers, T-37, B-57 bombers, formidable F-104 Star Fighters, and ubiquitous C-130 Hercules aircraft. Air Marshal Asghar Khan also launched fighter training programmes and combat courses to train fighter pilots in modern air warfare. He had clearly visualized and laid down the operational doctrine for the nation’s air arm and all its personnel were trained and judged against the highest professional standards. The gazette report published by the Govt of Pakistan in 1958 highly appreciated the performance of PAF under the able leadership of Air Marshal Asghar Khan. The report revealed that during 1957-8, PAF had the lowest accident rate ever. The report stated “the fact that the service could undertake such a large conversion/induction programme with a simultaneous reduction in overall accidents speaks well of the success of PAF.”

Under the dynamic leadership of Air Marshal Asghar Khan, PAF not only accomplished the modernisation plan but also emerged on the global arena as the common wealth’s youngest and professional air arm. The PAF not only brought laurels to the nation in the realm of aerial displays and demonstrations but also proved its mettle in actual air combat with the enemy. In 1959, an F-86 pilot shot down a high-flying Indian reconnaissance Canberra bomber intruding into Pakistani territory. It demonstrated the high state of preparedness of the PAF under his dynamic leadership.

