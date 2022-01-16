A multifaceted challenge

The mysterious killing of former media in-charge and senior member of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Mufti Khalid Balti – known as Muhammad Khurasani – in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province last Sunday signals that the territory once seen as a safe-haven by the militant group is no longer that hospitable.

Unknown assailants killed the TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurasani, media reports said. But initially, the TTP’s current spokesman – who also goes by the same alias as that of Balti – claimed he was alive. Two days later, the spokesman confirmed his death, terming it a huge loss for the TTP, while saying that his predecessor now no longer held any active position in the group.

Although no one has claimed responsibility of the killing, there are growing concerns in the TTP ranks about the increased targeted attacks on its members inside Afghanistan. The group faced a number of deadly attacks on its key commanders and important members in different parts of Afghanistan.

Mufti Khalid Balti, who hailed from Baltistan, had joined the TTP in 2011 and was considered one of its kingpins. During the peak of terrorist attacks across Pakistan, Balti used to claim responsibility on behalf of the group of most of these incidents, including the high-profile December 16, 2014 deadly attack on the innocent school children in Peshawar.

Khalid Balti remained the TTP’s spokesman till he was captured by the Afghan forces in 2015. However, the TTP now denies that he ever served as the group’s spokesman.

Khalid Balti remained in prison — first at Bagram and later at Pul-e-Charkhi — until the Afghan Taliban released all prisoners when they swept past every city and town in August 2021.

It was after the arrest of Khalid Balti that copying the Afghan Taliban style, the TTP formed a 4-6 members group of spokesmen including persons from Swat, Mohmand, Khyber, and Waziristan chapters of the TTP. All these spokesmen have since been using the same alias of Muhammad Khurasani for all their media communications.

Interestingly, some unnamed sources claimed that Khalid Balti was still active with the TTP and planning a serious terrorist attack inside Pakistan, besides working on reunifying different militant factions with the TTP under the leadership of Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud.

According to an Afghanistan-based source, the TTP is blaming Pakistani security agencies for the attacks on the group inside Afghanistan. “In the recent weeks, the TTP has complained to the Afghan Taliban on a number of occasions about the alleged involvement of Pakistani security and intelligence agencies in the attacks on its fighters in Nangarhar, Kunar and Khost,” the source informed Bol News on condition of anonymity.

A few weeks earlier, an important TTP commander Umar Khalid Khurasani escaped an attack on his convoy in Khost province of Afghanistan. “The security guards with Umar Khalid were killed and injured, however, he escaped unharmed. Suspecting the involvement of Pakistan in the attack, the TTP complained to the Afghan Taliban about the attack on them inside Afghanistan,” the source added.

It is understood that the Afghan Taliban are uncomfortable with the increasing challenges in dealing with the TTP and the government of Pakistan.

On one hand, the Afghan Taliban are not concerned about the terrorist attacks in Pakistan by the Taliban based in Afghanistan, while at the same time they are not in a position to come down harsh on the militants, who are seeking refuge in the country.

Yet, instead of increasing their efforts to mediate between Pakistan and the TTP, the Afghan Taliban’s interest has diminished after the end of the month-long ceasefire a month ago. The Afghan Taliban are seemingly discouraged by the lack of commitment by both sides in fulfilling the conditions reportedly agreed upon in the buildup to the ceasefire in November 2021.

According to security Analyst Mushtaq Yusufzai, the mistrust and lack of confidence-building measures are one major factor for the disruption in the peace talks. “Both sides are suspicious of not keeping the promises they made during the recent meetings. The government believes the TTP has continued its anti-state activities, damaging the fragile trust the government and security forces had built over the banned group. Similarly, the TTP alleges that the government did not fulfil its promises of releasing the TTP prisoners while they also blame the Pakistani security forces for continuing operations against TTP members across the country,” Yusufzai expressed.

However, Yusufzai said that efforts were still being made from different influential people to bring back the two sides on the table. “A jirga consisting of some important and influential persons from South Waziristan, including a former legislator, went to Kabul to discuss the possibilities of reinitiating the peace process with the TTP. There are other jirgas also trying to make paths clear for the resumption of peace talks. These jirgas often enjoy trust and backing of one or both sides,” Yusufzai said.

Despite the renewed attempts for the restoration of the peace talks, an immediate breakthrough is unlikely.

Senior journalist Rasool Dawar, who has been covering the militancy beat for over a decade-and-a-half said that some top-ranking government or military official will have to issue a serious statement to rebuild the trust of the TTP. The TTP expressed displeasure regarding the alleged non-seriousness of the government on a number of occasions, but it has not entirely closed the doors to negotiations, he added. “That’s the reason the TTP is refraining from carrying out large scale attacks.”

Dawar also noted that despite the relative calm, the TTP members have been converging in large numbers in South and North Waziristan from across the border. “The border fence acts as a deterrent at many places. However, an increasing number of TTP fighters have been amassing in their former strongholds of North and South Waziristan tribal districts,” he said.

“Similarly, the group is able to send over its members in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber districts as well. These people are able to cross over the fence undetected, especially at places where the fence is yet to be constructed or at places where the long-distance between watchtowers and forts makes it difficult for security forces to counter illegal border crossing,” he claimed.

Another matter of concern for the Pakistani authorities is the reorganisation of the TTP. Its leader Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud has been able to reunite many splinter groups under his leadership. Also, the group claims to have increased its focus on recruiting new members. Apart from that, a new trend of small but local anti-state groups and elements have shown increased interest in joining the TTP. Last Sunday, a little-known group of miscreants led by one commander Zarar in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pledged its allegiance with the TTP. Since the merger, at least three targeted attacks have been reported from the district in less than a week. It cannot be ruled out that the TTP would use such smaller groups for its activities as locals are often more effective in carrying terrorist attacks.