Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 02:52 pm

A sneak peek into Iqra and Yasir’s vacation in Phuket

The star couple Iqra and Yasir jetted off for a vacation and are savouring holidays in Phuket these days.

The couple took to their Instagram to share snippets of their recent tour.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actress, while revealing about their vacations, posted a picture with Hussain on Instagram and captioned it, “Finally Phuket”.

Read more: Iqra Aziz looks regal in Festive Designs

The couple has flown to Phuket to meet some of their old friends and their pictures are giving us ultimate vacation vibes.

Iqra and Yasir are parents of a five-month-old baby boy Kabir Hussain and for quite some time had been busy with their parental duties.

However, now the lovebirds have mapped out a tour to breathe some fresh air.

Read more: Iqra Aziz & Sadia Ghaffar introduce their babies for the first time

“When in Rome do as the Romans do” and this is what Iqra and Yasir are doing nowadays.

Let’s have a look:

 

