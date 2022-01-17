A sneak peek into Iqra and Yasir’s vacation in Phuket

The star couple Iqra and Yasir jetted off for a vacation and are savouring holidays in Phuket these days.

The couple took to their Instagram to share snippets of their recent tour.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actress, while revealing about their vacations, posted a picture with Hussain on Instagram and captioned it, “Finally Phuket”.

The couple has flown to Phuket to meet some of their old friends and their pictures are giving us ultimate vacation vibes.

Iqra and Yasir are parents of a five-month-old baby boy Kabir Hussain and for quite some time had been busy with their parental duties.

However, now the lovebirds have mapped out a tour to breathe some fresh air.

“When in Rome do as the Romans do” and this is what Iqra and Yasir are doing nowadays.

