Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 11:07 pm

A terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation

Security forces conducts an IBO on reported presence of terrorists in Spinwam area of North Waziristan District .Image: File

The security forces conducted an IBO on reported presence of terrorists and during intense exchange of fire, Terrorist Saddam was killed, according to ISPR,

Weapon and ammunition recovered from the terrorist. He was expert in Improvised Explosive Devices planting and was involved in terrorist activities, target killings and kidnapping for ransom.

On 31st December, 2021, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, and during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists, four soldiers embraced martyrdom, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The IBO was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the area where a terrorist was apprehended along with weapons and ammunition, added ISPR in a statement.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Munawar, 40, who was a resident of Bahawalnagar, Sepoy Zaka Ullah, 31, who was a resident of Laki Marwat, Sepoy Farhan, 34, who was resident of Kohat, and Sepoy Sheraz, 30, who was a resident of Abbottabad.

 

