A tribute to a brother

Pakistan’s active role in the Global War on Terror has taken a great toll. It took many things from us but not our resolve. After defeating terror networks, Pakistan has emerged as one of the most resilient nations in the world. After losing many near and dear ones, this war also became a personal war. It’s now more of a war against ignorance, a war against bigotry and a war against the enemies of Pakistan. Anti-Pakistan forces have seen their deadliest defeat in all domains; from kinetic to non-kinetic and from psychological to cognitive. In the age Fifth Generation Hybrid Warfare, enemies of the state are facing their worst nightmare as the nation stands united behind their armed forces, despite these elements’ attempt to destabalise the country. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had rightly said, “in Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, every citizen of Pakistan is a soldier.”

Currently, I am commanding a sector under Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa South (FC KPK South), defending the western frontiers of Pakistan and I see the great tribal people of Pakistan standing shoulder to shoulder with the men in uniform. The patriotism of the tribal people of Pakistan is legendary. Our national narrative that: “the nation and armed forces are one (Fouj aur awam aik)”, is truly reflected here. The tribal people want peace more than anything, therefore, they always stand with forces of order. So much so, that it is the people of the area who indicate to the armed forces those who are detracted or have gone into the hands of enemy. We attribute our successes to the peace loving people of the area.

The Human Based Information and Intelligence (HUMINT) against terrorists is always accurate and leads to success for those of us in uniform. Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) have been the hallmark of success for FC in eliminating the, still, one odd holed up hardcore terrorist. It was during such an IBO conducted recently, when the display of highest standards of courage and heroism was observed. And it was this same IBO where I lost another very dear brother in arms – Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman Shaheed.

When I think of Colonel Mujeeb now, and I think of him very often, one word comes to my mind: bravery. Mujeeb was an embodiment of extreme bravery and one of the bravest people I have come across in my life and military service. He was known as “Haider”, where he operated, and he lived up to his name. I had known him for four decades. We grew up together and went to the same school in Gilgit. His two brothers, Ashfaq and Ateeq, were my class fellows. His elder brother Colonel (Rtd) Habib ur Rehman is like an elder brother to me as well. Among two younger brothers; Mubashar and Tehzeeb, the youngest one is also a Lieutenant Colonel in Pakistan Army. This band of brothers was very famous in Public School and College, Jutial, Gilgit. They were the most athletic, performed well in school and would bag the maximum amount of trophies on Parents Days. On a lighter note, no one could touch them as they would beat the hell out of anyone who dared any of the brothers in school.

Mujeeb joined the Pakistan Army a course junior to me. I had known him in Pakistan Military Academy, where we later served together as the faculty. He was part of the Pakistan Coast Guard when I got posted to Karachi. He was returning from United Nations mission in Darfur, when I got posted and reached Tank as Sector Commander, he was already in Dera Ismail Khan. When we met in DI Khan, I joked that he must get posted to a better place next time, as coincidently I was following him. Who knew that he would go to a place where every soldier dreams to go.

Shahadat hai Matloob-o-Maqsood-e-Momin, Na Maal-e-Ghanimat, Na Kishwar Kushayi

[In their passion, in their zeal, in their love for Thee, O Lord, they aim at martyrdom, not the rule of the earth]

On the night before his Shahadat, we were together again. In my one month of command, he had already operated thrice in my Area of Responsibility. At 0200 hours, on March 9, 2020, when he left my Headquarters for a Forward Base of Operation, he saw prayer beads (tasbeeh) in my hand and joked, “sir, for me you would need a bigger tasbeeh, the small tasbeeh isn’t enough”. He was witty, smiling, and in the best of his moods. I asked him to stay with me and if there was any intention of going for the operation, I would accompany him. He joked again that I was short on sleep and should rest, while he would go to the Base of Operation and won’t go any further.

When I got the news of his Shahadat at 0630 hours on March 9, 2020, I asked my Operational Commander as to why Mujeeb was with them after all and he answered, “sir, he was the bravest of us all and we could not stop him.”