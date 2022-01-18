Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 04:38 pm

Actor Ali Abbas talks about Ahmed Ali Butt’s win in PISA Awards

Actor Ali Abbas, son of famous actor Waseem Abbas, spoke out about the ‘fixed’ prize (PISA). Abbas was told he had received the “Best Supporting Actor” award in the second installment of the recent Pakistan International Screen Awards. But it was eventually presented to actor Ahmed Ali Butt during the ceremony.

Read more: LSA 2021: Ahmed Ali Butt feels great after wrapping up the ceremony

The Titli actor added in an interview with a local news channel that while he doesn’t know how or why it happened. He believes that such episodes taint the credibility of awards presentations and other similar events.  He explained, “It’s an issue of self-respect.”

“Award shows will keep going year after year, and no one recalls why or how someone earned an award,” he added, mocking the program. [PISA] has, however, lost its credibility. It’s more about your moral compass.”

“Secondly,” Abbas continued, “several excellent actors were nominated for the honor.” Don’t get me wrong: there was my father [Waseem Abbas], Omair Rana, and Gohar [Rasheed]. If you believe the honor was not given to someone who deserved it, then the award is worthless.” “There’s no purpose in mourning it then; it no longer merits you,” he explained.

Read more: Ali Abbas discusses his dispute with Fawad Khan and Tom Cruise

When asked if he had ever confronted the rival actor. He denied any personal ties with Ahmed. Hence never investigated the incident, claiming that “it was their [organizer’s] decision.”

PISA organizers allegedly offered him cash for it, according to reports. The actor, on the other hand, believes that “an award can have no recompense.” And that “one can only be thrilled about an award when there are deserving people in the pool.”

 

 

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Hassan Raheem, released a new music video call Sun Le Na on Monday

On Monday, Hasan Raheem, Pakistan's most popular indie artist, released a music...
17 hours ago
Kendall Jenner flaunts her curves in a swimsuit, see photos

American model Kendall Jenner flaunted her toned abs and killer curves in...
2 days ago
Hailey Bieber flaunts her toned body in a cropped top and leggings

Hailey Bieber, a US model, and media personality left her fans in...
2 days ago
Amna Ilyas raises the temperature in a BOLD photoshoot

Amna Ilyas, a well-known actress, and model in the showbiz industry set...
3 days ago
Kartik Aryan reminisce his fan boy moment at Mannat

Kartik Aaryan recently revealed that he used to wait outside Shah Rukh...
3 days ago
Ayeza Khan thanks fans and family on Instagram

On Saturday, Ayeza Khan thanked her millions of admirers for their kind...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

OMR TO PKR
3 mins ago
OMR TO PKR: Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 18th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
philippines
4 mins ago
Philippines logs 28,471 new COVID-19 cases, death toll nears 53,000

MANILA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines reported 28,471 new COVID-19 infections...
yemen,11 dead
4 mins ago
11 dead as coalition bombs Yemen after UAE attack

SANAA - Eleven people were killed in airstrikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital,...
AUD TO PKR
6 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 18th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600