Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab appreciates fire brigade dept’s performance

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the fire brigade department is serving the citizens in every available conditions.

“Firefighting is a service to the people as it saves lives and property,” he said while addressing a function held at Frere Hall to pay homage to the firefighters of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. “They are Ghazis and martyrs who perform their duties to save someone’s life and property. They should be given the highest honors. We will resolve the problems of the fire brigade and use all the resources to upgrade it.”

I saw firefighters working in the fire at the Cooperative Market Saddar and Korangi who risked their lives to save the lives and property of the people. I will ask Sindh government and federal government to give awards to firefighters at national level, he said.

He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is performing public service even in difficult circumstances.

“Such programs should be held every month to pay tribute to the officers and employees of different departments for their excellent performance. They should also be given performance bonuses to for their hard work and a spirit of service to the people.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the city has given us a lot and we will continue to play our role for its development and improvement.