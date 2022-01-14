Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Jan, 2022. 02:18 pm

Afghan delegation visits Turkmenistan for talks: official

Afghan delegation

KABUL – A delegation of the Afghan caretaker government on Friday left for neighboring Turkmenistan for talks on different issues, deputy spokesperson of the Taliban caretaker government confirmed.

“At the invitation of Turkmenistan, a senior delegation led by Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Mottaqi left for Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan on Friday morning,” Bilal Karimi wrote on Twitter.

According to the source, the visit is aimed at holding talks on bilateral trade, energy, petroleum, railway and issues relating to education. The two sides would also discuss the resumption of work on two major projects, namely the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, and the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power project, according to Karimi.

The construction of the TAPI project has reportedly been completed on Turkmenistan’s soil. Construction of the project in Afghan territory was inaugurated in February 2018, but it has been in process due to the war and conflicts in the country.

Earlier this week, the Taliban authorities have announced that the administration was aiming to re-launch the TAPI project after setting up 30,000 strong security force members for the project. According to officials, the project, once completed, is expected to export up to 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas a year to the three neighboring countries.

