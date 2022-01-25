Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

25th Jan, 2022. 11:28 am

Afghan police arrest 7 criminals in western Nimroz province

Afghan

ZARANJ, Afghanistan – Police in the western Nimroz province have arrested seven persons on the charge of involvement in criminal activities, said a news release of the Informational and Culture Department of the province Tuesday.

The arrested persons, according to the news release, were involved in a variety of criminal activities ranging from armed robbery to theft, have been referred to concerned entities for further investigation.

Dozens of alleged criminals, according to security sources have also been arrested in the neighboring Farah and Herat provinces over the past couple of weeks.

The Taliban caretaker government has vowed to crack down on the outlaws to ensure law and order in war-torn Afghanistan.

