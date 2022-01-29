Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 10.7 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 10,708,634 as of Friday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said the COVID-19 death toll across the continent stands at 238,241 and 9,654,002 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said Africa CDC.

Read more: Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 10.6 mln: Africa CDC

South Africa tops the list with 3,594,499 cases, followed by the northern African country Morocco with 1,120,087 cases as of Friday evening, it said.

In terms of caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region in Africa, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.