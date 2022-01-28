Air hostess bride in wedding lehenga nails the pre-flight safety

On social media, a video of a desi bride has become popular. The bride nailed the pre-flight safety briefing in her bridal lehenga. Over 3 lakh people have watched the viral video.

Recently, Paridhi Sharma Dubey, an airline hostess, got married. Her wedding video has gained a lot of attention on the internet. While disguised as the bride, Paridhi nailed the pre-fight safety briefing.

A bride in her wedding lehenga may be seen conducting the in-flight safety demonstrations. An in-flight safety briefing is a detailed explanation of the aircraft’s safety systems given to airline passengers prior to takeoff. She said in the viral clip, “Kripya dhyaan dijiye. Kursi ki peti is tarah bandhi jati hai. Kasne ke liye fite ko is tarah kheeche. Peti kholne ke liye flap ko is tarah uthaye (sic).”

As she conducts in-flight presentations, Paridhi is dressed in a red lehenga and wears her bridal jewellery. The post was shared on Instagram by @shubhamsaxenamua.

The video can be found here:

The internet community gave this video a lot of great reviews. In the comments area.