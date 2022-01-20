Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

20th Jan, 2022. 03:18 pm

Airbus partners to establish aircraft lifecycle service center in China

airbus

BEIJING – Airbus has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to set up a sustainable aircraft “lifecycle” service center in southwest China’s Chengdu, according to Airbus China Thursday.

The center will cover business ranging from aircraft parking and storage to maintenance, upgrade, conversion, dismantling and recycling services for diverse aircraft types, according to the MOU signed by Airbus, Chengdu and industrial partners.

“Airbus is committed to continuously investing in China. We will also continue to deploy the sustainability roadmap for the aviation industry, enabling the increased re-use of aircraft and the recycling of materials and equipment,” said George Xu, executive vice president of Airbus and chief executive officer of Airbus China.

 

Read more: Airbus, Boeing concerned over US 5G instrument interference

 

“The center will expand Airbus’ aviation services and boost its performance in the aircraft recycling market in China, sustaining China’s green development strategy,” Xu added. Generating expertise and resources from diverse partners, the center will pioneer the sector in the Chinese market and will be the first of its kind outside of Europe.

It will cover a surface area of around 690,000 square meters with a storage capacity of 125 aircraft. Airbus and its partners planned to start construction of the center within 2022, and put it into operation by the end of 2023 after receiving permissions from authorities, according to Airbus China.

Read More

4 hours ago
Poland's COVID-19 infections reach new high as Omicron takes hold

WARSAW - Poland reported 30,586 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the highest...
4 hours ago
North Korea hints at restart of nuclear, long-range missile tests

SEOUL - North Korea hinted Thursday it could resume nuclear and long-range...
4 hours ago
First aid flights reach Tonga

SYDNEY - The first humanitarian flights arrived in volcano and tsunami-stricken Tonga...
4 hours ago
Chile reports record daily COVID-19 cases with 9,509 infections

SANTIAGO - Chile reported 9,509 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours,...
4 hours ago
U.S. logs over 1 mln daily COVID-19 cases again

WASHINGTON - The United States added over 1 million COVID-19 cases again...
5 hours ago
COVID-19 booster shots called to be mandate in Aussie state

SYDNEY - Premier of Australia's Victoria Daniel Andrews on Thursday urged residents...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pakistan covid
10 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 6,808 new COVID-19 cases, 1,345,801 in total

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan confirmed 6,808 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24...
14 mins ago
One killed, several injured in Lahore cylinder blast

At least one person was killed while several others were injured in...
17 mins ago
The people of Pakistan found it’s new Baluchi-dance blend in Kana Yaari

After a remarkable start with Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's Tu Jhoom,...
Elena Serova
17 mins ago
Russia’s only female cosmonaut to travel to space in September

MOSCOW - Russia's sole active female cosmonaut, Anna Kikina, is due to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600