Web Desk

10th Jan, 2022. 03:04 pm

Aishwarya Rai is the richest woman of Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been announced as the richest B-Town actress.

Khaleej Times quoted a report by Entertainment Times that the net worth of the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam star is $100 million which makes her the richest woman in Bollywood.

“Aishwarya is one of the most loved and talented actresses we have in Bollywood,” the report said.

“In her career spanning over two decades, Aishwarya has been a part of some spectacular movies. She is the face of many global high-end fashion and beauty lines”, it added.

The actress was crowned as Miss World in 1994 and then she started her acting career despite following her childhood dream of becoming an architect.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam opened doors of success for her and the star gave back-to-back hits to the industry.

Aishwarya is now settled with Abhishek and her daughter Aradhya all happily.

As per the word goes, the star charges in crores now for any project.

