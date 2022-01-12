Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 02:43 pm

Ajay Devgan pens letter to his 20-year-old self

As India is celebrating National Youth Day today, actor Ajay Devgan penned down a letter to his 20-year-old self and shared it on Instagram.

The Ishq actor warned his young self that he would be going to face extreme criticism and rejections and despite of trying hard he would fail.

 

“You will fail more than you will succeed”

Read more: Kajol shares she was against idea of marriage, reveals how Ajay convinced her

He continued by advising his young version that the strength was in being yourself.

The Omkara actor maintained in the letter that all the rejections and disappointments would be worth it.

“Keep pushing the boundaries and don’t let the world’s expectations turn into your inhibitions”

Read more: Ajay Devgn announces he is renaming his film MayDay to Runway 34

The post carrying the letter was adored by many of his fans and fraternity members who dropped their comments on it.

