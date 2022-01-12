Ajay Devgan pens letter to his 20-year-old self

As India is celebrating National Youth Day today, actor Ajay Devgan penned down a letter to his 20-year-old self and shared it on Instagram.

The Ishq actor warned his young self that he would be going to face extreme criticism and rejections and despite of trying hard he would fail.

“You will fail more than you will succeed”

He continued by advising his young version that the strength was in being yourself.

The Omkara actor maintained in the letter that all the rejections and disappointments would be worth it.

“Keep pushing the boundaries and don’t let the world’s expectations turn into your inhibitions”

The post carrying the letter was adored by many of his fans and fraternity members who dropped their comments on it.