Ali Zafar trends on Twitter As PSL 7 Anthem Released

Singer-actor Ali Zafar trends on Twitter as the PSL 7 anthem “Agay Dekh” Is released today featuring Atif Aslam and Aima Baig.
Many cricket fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the release of the latest PSL anthem, Agay Dekh.’
Atif Aslam, Aima Baig, and Abdullah Siddiqui featured in the song “Agay Dekh.”

The reactions to ‘Agay Dekh’ trended on Twitter, with many netizens expressing their displeasure with the official anthem and requesting Ali Zafar to create a new composition.

