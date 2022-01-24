Ali Zafar trends on Twitter As PSL 7 Anthem Released

Singer-actor Ali Zafar trends on Twitter as the PSL 7 anthem “Agay Dekh” Is released today featuring Atif Aslam and Aima Baig.

Many cricket fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the release of the latest PSL anthem, Agay Dekh.’

Atif Aslam, Aima Baig, and Abdullah Siddiqui featured in the song “Agay Dekh.”

The reactions to ‘Agay Dekh’ trended on Twitter, with many netizens expressing their displeasure with the official anthem and requesting Ali Zafar to create a new composition.

Once a Legend Said,

"ik din tu na mily ga, tera naam phr bhi rhy ga"💔

No one can beat Ali Zafar's Supremacy ❤#PSLAnthem pic.twitter.com/DcKd9mH0uA — Mudasir Memon🇵🇰❤ (@Mudasir15395692) January 24, 2022

No one can reach Ali Zafar in singing the anthems of PSL. I repeat no one, not even Atif Aslam 🙂#AliZafar #PSLAnthem #AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/uzlGsmAqDh — Mir 👑 (@__GeminiMan) January 24, 2022

No one can beat the level of Ali Zafar in PSL Anthem.🔥✌️❤️

#PSLAnthem pic.twitter.com/j5JVlLNlif — Aiman Younus (@aimanyounus59) January 24, 2022

The anthem of PSL 7 has been released, But still "Phir Seeti Baje Gi" by Ali Zafar is best.☹️👎 No one can beat Ali Zafar#PSLAnthem pic.twitter.com/p9HePFqoOa — Rio🤞 (@afrozkhan681) January 24, 2022