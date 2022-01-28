Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 12:31 pm

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit theaters this February

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 12:31 pm

Actress Alia Bhatt’s long awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit the theaters this February, confirmed the actress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Amid the recent covid-19 surge in India, a number of movies face delayed release and Gangubai was one among them.

Read more: Alia Bhatt flaunts her photography skills with sunrise video

However, the makers seem not in the mood to waste more time and announced that the movie will be released in theaters on February 25.

“Witness her reign in cinemas near you on 25th February 2022 #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial movie is a biographical that was initially scheduled to release on January 6.

Alia Bhatt will be essaying the role of a girl who was compelled to spend a life of gangsters.

Read more: Alia Bhatt looks STUNNING in latest snap amidst nature, Arjun Kapoor Responds

The fans have been enthusiastically waiting for the release of Alia and Sanjay’s colab.

Read More

2 hours ago
Mahira Khan sends love to newlyweds Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar: 'Aaabad Raho'

Acclaimed actress Mahira Khan, who has garnered a plethora of cross-border fans...
3 hours ago
Mouni Roy drops some major queen vibes in her stunning wedding ensemble

Indian actress Mouni Roy, who after tying the knot as per South...
12 hours ago
Anushka Sharma congratulates Priyanka Chopra says, 'Get ready for sleepless nights'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma congratulated Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for their...
12 hours ago
Minnie Mouse to get a makeover for Disneyland Anniversary

Minnie Mouse will wear Stella McCartney-designed pantsuit for Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary....
12 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan pair-up for romantic project

Bollywood actors  Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are preparing to work together for the...
12 hours ago
Here's why Faysal Quraishi issues apology note for Nauman Ijaz!

Pakistani actor and host Faysal Quraishi is apologizing after fellow actor Nauman...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

18 mins ago
19 million applicants registered for Rashan Riayat programme: Sania

ISLAMABAD: Nineteen million applicants have registered for the government's Ehsaas Rashan Riayat...
wahab
19 mins ago
Wahab Riaz tested positive for Covid-19, Shoaib Malik to lead team

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz will not be a part of the...
26 mins ago
Dia Mirza shares flashback pictures of her pregnant self

Actress Dia Mirza took to her Instagram to pour her heart out...
35 mins ago
SHC orders criminal proceedings against Karachi jail authorities

KARACHI: The SSP Investigation East Zone and Investigation Officer (IO) of the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600