Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit theaters this February

Actress Alia Bhatt’s long awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit the theaters this February, confirmed the actress.

Amid the recent covid-19 surge in India, a number of movies face delayed release and Gangubai was one among them.

However, the makers seem not in the mood to waste more time and announced that the movie will be released in theaters on February 25.

“Witness her reign in cinemas near you on 25th February 2022 #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial movie is a biographical that was initially scheduled to release on January 6.

Alia Bhatt will be essaying the role of a girl who was compelled to spend a life of gangsters.

The fans have been enthusiastically waiting for the release of Alia and Sanjay’s colab.