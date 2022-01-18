Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 10:25 am

Amna Ilyas draws intense rage among netizens over her revealing shoot

Amna Ilyas, who is often subjected to criticism for her bold fashion sense, is once again in hot waters for displaying her intensely audacious photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram, the 7 Din Mohabbat In actress shared a series of pictures wearing a revealing sparkling maroon dress with a side slit, showing off her legs as she posed from all sides.

However, the famed model has drawn intense fury among social media users after her bold photoshoot went viral.

“She wore the midnight moon and nothing else,” the caption on her post read.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

The netizens have expressed repugnance of Amna’s decision over the bold photoshoot and mocked her with harsh comments.

Here are the public reactions:

