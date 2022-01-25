Amy Schneider breaks another “Jeopardy!” record

Amy Schneider shattered yet another “Jeopardy!” record, pushing fellow contestant Matt Amodio out of second place for the most straight victories on the game show.

Schneider, who was the first woman to win $1 million on the programme, has now won 39 games for a total of $1,319,800.

Schneider won the first two rounds of Monday’s programme, locating and accurately answering two Daily Doubles and finishing $33,000 ahead of the participant in second place.

In Final Jeopardy, a false answer in the category of “U.S. Museums” lost her $25,000, but she still walked away with an extra $12,600.

She won only weeks after breaking James Holzhauer’s 32-game third-place record. Schneider claimed defeating Holzhauer had been “a objective of mine” once she started doing well on the show, when asked by current presenter Ken Jennings how it felt to beat him.

Schneider now has just Jennings to contend with for the top place. However, Jennings, who had a spectacular winning run in 2004, is still in the lead with 74 victories in a row.

Schneider is in fourth position in terms of total money earned in regular-season play, behind Jennings, Holzhauer, and Amodio.

Schneider is also the first transgender “Jeopardy!” participant to reach the Tournament of Champions, as well as the show’s highest-earning female contestant.