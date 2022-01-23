Another private airline set to launch commercial operations in Pakistan

The federal cabinet will give approval of the regular public transport (RPT) license for the Q-Airlines, on January 25. Image courtesy: AFP

Another private airline, Q-Airlines, is set to commence its commercial operations with domestic flights in Pakistan, Bol News reported.

The new airline, owned by Ramada Hotels Group, will commence its domestic operations with a fleet of three Airbus-320 aircraft. Bol News reported that the federal cabinet will give approval of the regular public transport (RPT) license for the airline on January 25.

Read more: Omicron causes sharp drop in airline ticket sales: IATA

Following this, the private airline will commence its flight operations within next three-four months. In the first phase, Q-Airlines will operate flights between Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore.

Read more: Airblue resumes flights to UAE on January 15

After the RPT license, Q-Airlines will become fourth operational private airline in the country.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials said that the launch of a new private airline will generate many employment opportunities.

Subject to a successful first year, the carrier may also go on to operate international services.