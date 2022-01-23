Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 03:12 pm

Another private airline set to launch commercial operations in Pakistan

The federal cabinet will give approval of the regular public transport (RPT) license for the Q-Airlines, on January 25. Image courtesy: AFP

Another private airline, Q-Airlines, is set to commence its commercial operations with domestic flights in Pakistan, Bol News reported.

The new airline, owned by Ramada Hotels Group, will commence its domestic operations with a fleet of three Airbus-320 aircraft. Bol News reported that the federal cabinet will give approval of the regular public transport (RPT) license for the airline on January 25.

Following this, the private airline will commence its flight operations within next three-four months. In the first phase, Q-Airlines will operate flights between Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore.

After the RPT license, Q-Airlines will become fourth operational private airline in the country.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials said that the launch of a new private airline will generate many employment opportunities.

Subject to a successful first year, the carrier may also go on to operate international services.

