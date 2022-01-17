Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

17th Jan, 2022. 07:03 pm

Anoulak Kittikhoun takes office as new riparian CEO of Mekong River Commission

Anoulak Kittikhoun takes office as new riparian CEO of Mekong River Commission

Google

VIENTIANE, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Lao national Anoulak Kittikhoun took office as the third riparian Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Mekong River Commission (MRC) Secretariat on Monday.

Anoulak will lead the Vientiane-based international organization and its flood and drought centre in Cambodia’s Phnom Penh during his period in office from 2022 to 2024.

“I’m deeply honoured and humbled for the esteemed position,” Anoulak said.

“My mission for the next three years is to facilitate cooperation among riparian countries on critical Mekong River Basin challenges and opportunities, further uplift the MRC as a world-class river basin organization, and maintain and build new partnerships to support the first two endeavours.”

According to the press release from the MRC issued on Monday, Anoulak is a seasoned international development professional well-versed in Mekong affairs that includes 20 years of experience in previous senior leadership roles at the MRC and at the United Nations and related bodies.

The MRC is an intergovernmental organization for regional dialogue and cooperation in the lower Mekong river basin and was established in 1995 based on the Mekong Agreement between Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

 

Read More

35 mins ago
11 dead as coalition bombs Yemen after UAE attack

SANAA - Eleven people were killed in airstrikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital,...
41 mins ago
Kenya's top court reviews disputed bid to change constitution

NAIROBI - Kenya's highest court began Tuesday weighing a legal bid to...
48 mins ago
Wrestler John Cena spilled the beans on his acting career in a recent interview

With the recent release of John Cena's Peacemaker series by DC, the...
53 mins ago
2 people die in Tonga's violent volcanic eruption, tsunami

SUVA - Two people have died in Tonga after the violent eruptions...
59 mins ago
Turkey detains 9 suspects over failed coup in 2016

ANKARA - Turkish police on Tuesday detained nine suspects over their alleged...
1 hour ago
Film studio Miramax is suing the director as he auctions off the screenplay of 'Pulp Fiction'

On January 17, US director Quentin Tarantino will auction off his first...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
We have to dislodge PTI’s government, says Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that there...
Kiara Advani
10 mins ago
Kiara Advani Shines in Recent Pics, Videos From Maldives

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumoured to be dating, spent...
18 mins ago
Anurag Kashyap expossed an scammer on his Instagram

Anurag Kashyap, the famed Bollywood filmmaker, called out and warned a "scamster."...
husband
18 mins ago
Wife pranks her husband while he is sleeping. His reaction is hilarious

A video of a husband being pranked by his wife while he...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600