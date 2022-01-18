Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 04:06 pm

Anti-tokenism message shared by the latest cover of British Vogue

The cover of the latest issue of British Vogue issued an anti-tokenism message. They did this by including nine dark-skinned African-American models, including model Adut Akech. Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful described the cover as an attempt to “redefine what it means to be a fashion model.”

The cover appears to be based on a similar cover by photographer Peter Lindhberg from 1990. Which introduced the world to the concept of the supermodel and featured solely white ladies. “I saw all these great models from throughout Africa who were just so vibrant and brilliant,” Enninful said of the cover’s inspiration.

Read more: Malala Yousafzai & Apple CEO Tim Cook features on British Vogue 2021

“You know, fashion tends to follow waves,” he continued. The Brazilian wave has passed us by. There was also a Dutch wave, a Russian wave, an Eastern European wave… I love that we are finally providing more space to African beauty. Even though the Black model has gained importance in the last decade.”

“When I first started modeling internationally, I would literally be the only Black, dark-skinned girl in the show,” Akech explained in the Vogue feature. There were no models from Sudan or Africa. Whereas, now I go to a show and see girls from my country, African girls that look like me. Yes, there has been a significant shift.”

Read more: Billie Eilish makes history as her Vogue photo reaches milestone in six minutes

Models Nyagua Ruea, Majesty Amare, Amar Akway, Janet Jumbo, Maty Fall, Abény Nhial, and Akon Changkou also appear on the cover.

This is due to the lack of middlemen in the world of social media, according to a contributing casting director for Vogue. Which has helped a lot of African models’ breakthroughs.

Read More

4 days ago
A single page from the original 1984 Spider Man comic sells for a whopping $3.36 million

On Thursday, a single page of original artwork from an outstanding 1984...
4 days ago
Parizaad producers add an extra episode to end the much loved drama

Fans of Parizaad, it appears that the screenwriters have sensed your sadness...
4 days ago
Arooj Aftab became the first musician to play at Coachella

Arooj Aftab created a name for herself by receiving Pakistan's first Grammy...
5 days ago
Abu Aleeha announces his first ever Punjabi comedy movie

Two films releases in less than a month — the vengeance thriller...
5 days ago
Snow leopard faring well after rescue, release into China's wild

BEIJING - A rescued snow leopard is faring well and can move...
7 days ago
Katy Perry launched her new song When I'm Gone

Katy Perry, unlike any other artist, launched her new song When I'm...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

rupee
11 mins ago
Rupee falls against dollar on global oil price surge

KARACHI: The rupee fell by 26 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday...
15 mins ago
Film studio Miramax is suing the director as he auctions off the screenplay of ‘Pulp Fiction’

On January 17, US director Quentin Tarantino will auction off his first...
22 mins ago
Those talking about presidential system live in fool’s paradise, PPP leader

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly and...
23 mins ago
Waqass Goraya continues to harass women journalists on social media

Netherlands-based Pakistani blogger, Waqass Goraya continues to harass women journalists on social...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600