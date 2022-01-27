Anushka Sharma shares sun kissed photos from South Africa

Actress Anushka Sharma seems like a diva shining in the sun as she throws treat for her fans on a lazy thursday.

The actress took to her instagram to share the glimpses of her trip to South Africa with husband Virat and daughter Vamika.

The fans were quick to shower love on the post and extended their warm wishes for the lovely family.

The Chakda Xpress star’s sun kissed pictures set the internet on fire and took our breaths away.

The couple is in South Africa for the cricket tournament and have been quite relishing their time.

Sharma and Kohli celebrated their daughter’s first birthday a few days back but chose to keep her face in veil.

However, a few of Vamika’s picture broke on internet during the match.