Staff Reporter BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 06:19 pm

Appointment of DG Lahore Walled City Authority challenged in LHC

A view of Lahore High Court building. Image: File

LAHORE: The appointment of Kamran Lashari as Director-General Lahore Walled City Authority for a consecutive fourth time has been challenged in the Lahore High Court.

A citizen, Zeeshan Farooq Butt, has filed the petition through Khalid Jameel Advocate, pleading that Kamran Lashari is not eligible for the post as under Walled City Authority Act 2012, only a member of the Authority could become DG.  He said a prominent and well-reputed resident of the walled city can only become a member of the authority but Lashari is not the resident of the walled city at all.

He said Kamran Lashari conducts official functions at his private residence by using government resources. According to the decision of the provincial cabinet dated June 22, 2021, and order of the Supreme Court no retired officer above the age of 63 years can be re-appointed.

He stated that Plazas are being constructed inside the walled city despite the ban on new constructions, alleging that in return bribes of millions of rupees are being received.

He said an Inquiry into corruption of crores of rupees during the tenure of Lashari is underway before the National Accountability Bureau.

He pointed out that Kamran Lashari posted without advertisement, adding that he is receiving pension from his former employment and current salary and benefits of millions of rupees from walled city authority.

The petitioner prayed that the appointment of Kamran Lashari should be declared null and void under the Walled City Authority Act 2012. He further asked the court to order to recover all withdrawn salaries, allowances and privileges as was ordered by the Supreme court in case of Ataul Haq Qasmi

After hearing the preliminary arguments, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh issued notices and sought replies from the Punjab government and Lashari.

