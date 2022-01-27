Areeba Habib’s sun kissed snaps are breathtaking
Newlywed Areeba Habib is all set to take our breaths away in her recently uploaded sun-kissed photos.
The actress have been relishing her time after marriage and keeps updating fans on Instagram.
The Janbaaz actress looked adorably picture perfect in a mustard and black shalwar kameez with beautiful embroidery.
The actress looked fresh like a flower blooming in the winter sun and the fans are loving her.
It took her well wishers no time to pop up on the post and shower her with love.
