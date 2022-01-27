Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 03:45 pm

Areeba Habib’s sun kissed snaps are breathtaking

Newlywed Areeba Habib is all set to take our breaths away in her recently uploaded sun-kissed photos.

The actress have been relishing her time after marriage and keeps updating fans on Instagram.

Read more: Newlywed Areeba Habib turns into beauty in black

The Janbaaz actress looked adorably picture perfect in a mustard and black shalwar kameez with beautiful embroidery.

The actress looked fresh like a flower blooming in the winter sun and the fans are loving her.

Read more: Sana Fakhar lit the dance floor on FIRE at Areeba Habib’s wedding

It took her well wishers no time to pop up on the post and shower her with love.

