Army veteran Tony Judge shared his experience of watching Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation

When a young Queen Elizabeth inherited the British throne 70 years ago, Army veteran Tony Judge was only four years old. But he recalls the day vividly as enthusiastic households flocked around television screens to watch the historic occasion.

“A group of families gathered at the home of a neighbor. Which happened to be the only one on the street with a television. And we were all jammed into their front room, shoulder to shoulder, the men in their shirts and ties, the ladies in their nicest gowns “Judge, now 74 years old, stated.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth’s death will be ‘ethical earthquake’

“Even though we were all in someone’s living room when they played the national anthem, everyone rose up… and that was rather fantastic.”

Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next month, with four days of festivities scheduled from June 2 to 5.

Judge, who spent 25 years in the British army, met Elizabeth in 1986. While he was on duty in China and assisted in the planning of her visit. His daughter presented her with flowers.

Read more: Puddings and pageantry for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

“When Her Majesty was brought up… for us to be introduced to her, there were actually five of us in line, and I was third in line,” Judge explained.

“It was as if a light was switched on and shining on you when she came to me. Her presence is simply incredible. I was completely taken aback. It was incredible. I’m an old cavalryman in the intelligence corps, and I’m quite skeptical, but it was incredible.”