Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 06:47 pm

Army veteran Tony Judge shared his experience of watching Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 06:47 pm

When a young Queen Elizabeth inherited the British throne 70 years ago, Army veteran Tony Judge was only four years old. But he recalls the day vividly as enthusiastic households flocked around television screens to watch the historic occasion.

“A group of families gathered at the home of a neighbor. Which happened to be the only one on the street with a television. And we were all jammed into their front room, shoulder to shoulder, the men in their shirts and ties, the ladies in their nicest gowns “Judge,  now 74 years old, stated.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth’s death will be ‘ethical earthquake’

“Even though we were all in someone’s living room when they played the national anthem, everyone rose up… and that was rather fantastic.”

Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next month, with four days of festivities scheduled from June 2 to 5.

Judge, who spent 25 years in the British army, met Elizabeth in 1986. While he was on duty in China and assisted in the planning of her visit. His daughter presented her with flowers.

Read more: Puddings and pageantry for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

“When Her Majesty was brought up… for us to be introduced to her, there were actually five of us in line, and I was third in line,” Judge explained.

“It was as if a light was switched on and shining on you when she came to me. Her presence is simply incredible. I was completely taken aback. It was incredible. I’m an old cavalryman in the intelligence corps, and I’m quite skeptical, but it was incredible.”

Read More

1 week ago
Teen pilot completes round-the-world feat

KORTRIJK, Belgium - Beaming and waving her arms in the air, teenage...
2 weeks ago
Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Jon Stewart, a famous figure on television for his irreverent brand of...
2 weeks ago
Chrissy Teigen achieved her six month sober milestone-Celebrates on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is feeling healthy and energized following a six-month alcohol-free period....
2 weeks ago
Eva B breaking the glass ceiling by being the first women Rapper in Pakistan

The second episode of Coke Studio season 14 premiered on Wednesday night,...
2 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson may do a film with Korean director Bong-Joon-ho

Robert Pattinson is already in talks about his future film with director...
2 weeks ago
Jo Bichar Gaye is being praised for the chemistry between Sonia and Wahaj

Since its first episode aired, Haissam Hussain's current drama, Jo Bichar Gaye,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Karachi: Threat Alert Issued For Traffic Police
22 seconds ago
Two traffic constables gunned down in Hangu district

Two traffic police constables were killed when unidentified assailants on a motorcycle...
Actress Resham shares a fan moment with Parizaad cast
8 mins ago
Actress Resham shares a fan moment with Parizaad cast

Parizaad: The blockbuster hit drama serials finally ends after a grand release of its...
US urges allies to repatriate IS detainees after Syria prison attack
19 mins ago
US urges allies to repatriate IS detainees after Syria prison attack

WASHINGTON, Jan 31, 2022 (AFP) - The United States on Monday urged its...
Petrol Price in Pakistan
21 mins ago
Sigh of relief: PM defers summary of fuel price hike

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday deferred the summary of the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600