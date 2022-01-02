Asad Umar says new Covid-19 wave in country on the horizon

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chief and Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, warns that clear evidence of the beginning of another Covid-19 wave is evident in the country.

Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday, NCOC chief wrote, “Clear evidence now of a beginning of another covid wave which has been expected for last few weeks.”

Clear evidence now of a beginning of another covid wave which has been expected for last few weeks. Genome sequencing showing rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in karachi. Remember : wearing a mask is your best protection — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) January 2, 2022

He said genome sequencing is showing a rising proportion of Omicron variant cases, particularly in Karachi.

Read more: Smart lockdown in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal after 12 Omicron cases surface

The minister urged the people to wear a face mask, citing it as the best protection against the pandemic virus.

The first case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant was reported in Karachi on December 13. More than 75 cases of the new variant have so far surfaced across the country with Karachi leading, followed by Islamabad and Lahore.

Karachi’s East district has emerged as a hotspot for the Omicron variant and a two-week-long smart lockdown was imposed there on Saturday after 12 cases were reported in a day.

Read more: WHO warns of Covid ‘tsunami’ as Omicron fuels record surges

During the past 24 hours, NCOC shared details that some 594 samples of 45,585 returned positive while eight people succumbed to the pandemic virus.

Statistics 2 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,585

Positive Cases: 594

Positivity %: 1.30%

Deaths :8

Patients on Critical Care: 637 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 2, 2022

According to NCOC, 637 patients are currently in critical care in the country.